Blix aims for ride versatility with dual-battery Ultra fat tire ebike

By Paul Ridden
April 20, 2022
Blix says that the Ultra all-terrain fat tire ebike is the most capable and versatile model it's built
The Ultra ebike features a 750-W rear-hub motor and 8-speed derailleur
The angular display is Bluetooth-enabled, is used to adjust pedal assist and can show speed, distance, battery status and more
"Smart mounting points" around the frame allow for a range of cargo racks to be attached
The Ultra can be had with a single 672-Wh battery or dual batteries for 1.3 kW capacity and up to 80 miles of per-charge riding
California's Blix has added a versatile fat-tire all-terrain ebike called the Ultra to its product lineup, which can be switched between Class 2 and 3 modes, offers pedal assist up to 28 mph and can be had with dual batteries for up to 80 miles of range.

"The Ultra concept was to design an all-terrain ebike that is practical enough to fit into your day, furthering our mission to integrate health and activity into everyday life," said Pontus Malmberg, Blix founder. "This is the most capable and versatile ebike we’ve built, and it will bring a lot of value and differentiation to the table."

Powering the new ride is a 750-W rear-hub motor with peak output of 1,350 watts for 66.4 lb.ft (90 Nm) of torque. Five power-assist levels are available via the angular display module for a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), with throttle available when needed. Blix has included an 8-speed derailleur and shifter for ride flexibility as well.

The Ultra can come in a dual 48-V battery setup for 1.3 kWh in total and up to 80 miles (128 km) of per-charge city commuting or off-road adventuring.

The ebike rocks a new connectivity platform called Blix Connect, which pairs the ride with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone to allow for switching between Class 2 (up to 20 mph) and Class 3 (up to 28 mph) ebike modes as well as deep dives into ride stats, navigation, social networking and over-the-air firmware updates to keep the Ultra in tip-top shape.

The 6061 aluminum alloy frame comes in three color options but one size only, which should accommodate riders between 5.5 and 6.16 ft (1.67 - 1.87 m) in height, with stepover at 29.17 in (74 cm).

The ebike rolls on 26-inch rims wrapped in 4-inch low-pressure knobby fat tires for tackling loose trails or city streets, and stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking including 180-mm rotors, with the motor cut off when the brake levers are pressed. And there's front suspension with 80 mm of travel to help smooth out some of the bumps along the way.

Fenders aren't included, but can be optioned in if needed. An integrated 80-lux front light comes as standard but there isn't a rear light unless buyers choose to mount an optional heavy duty rack with built-in rear lighting. Riders can haul up to 200 lb (90 kg) of cargo in total, split between 150 lb at the back and 50 lb more in front.

The Blix Ultra is up for pre-order now, with a launch price of US$2,399 for the 80-mile dual battery configuration or $1,999 for a 672-Wh single-battery model (for up to 40 miles of per-charge range). Shipping is expected to start from July.

Product page: Blix Ultra

Paul Ridden
