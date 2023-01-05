Cake goes to work with 224-mile utility ebike

Swedish e-mobility brand Cake has added a new model to its business-focused :work family of electric two-wheelers, a Class 2 ebike called the Åik that can be optioned with three batteries for up to 224 miles of per-charge range.

"With Åik joining the :work series lineup, we’re now offering a complete assortment of electric two-wheeled solutions for any business in need of a transportation solutions," said company founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn. "Our range is optimized for artisanal needs, from the fastest deliveries in town through to surveillance work in the backcountry."

Where users will need a license to ride other members of the :work family, the Åik – which translates to "big and heavy load" in the ancient Gotland tongue of Gutniska – rolls as a Class 2 ebike in the US, opening up dedicated cycle paths to businesses looking for a cleaner way to move goods around the city.

Very much built on Cake's e-moto DNA, the cargo hauler features a one-size low-step tubular 6061 aluminum frame with height-adjustable seating and handlebar, plus Ergon saddle and grips for rider comfort.

The Cake Åik utility ebike's batteries can also power electric tools, smart devices or temperature-controlled food boxes Cake

The base configuration sports a single 750-Wh battery housed behind the seat tube for up to 74.5 miles (119.8 km) of range per charge, but that can be extended right up to 224 miles (360 km) by mounting two more battery units on either side of the rear rack.

In true workhorse style, these battery packs can also be used to power smart devices, electric tools and temperature-controlled food boxes (though this will have an impact on range).

The utility ebike has been fitted with a 500-W (1-kW peak) mid-mount motor for 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft) of torque and offers three ride modes plus walk assist. The rear hub is home to an Enviolo Extreme automatic shifting system that's been optimized for cargo use, and "allows shifting at standstill and shifting under load." And there's a throttle too, for a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h).

Riders will doubtless appreciate help from the motor when the Åik is loaded up to its maximum gross weight of 441 lb (200 kg), which includes the 66.1 lb (30 kg) weight of the bike, the rider, each of the 11.9-lb (5.4-kg) batteries and of course whatever cargo is being moved around.

Unlike other members of Cake's :work family of business-focused electric two wheelers, the Åik can make use of networks of cycle paths throughout the city Cake

The Åik rolls on 20-inch wheels with proprietary 3-inch Town and Trail tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakes with motor cut-off and brake light sensors. Elsewhere you'll find full fenders to keep splashes away and a central kickstand for easy and stable parking. A complete LED lighting system can be optioned in.

Business owners will welcome the telematics unit with GPS, Bluetooth and GSM that works with the Cake App, the company's Fleet Management App and can integrate into an external API. It also benefits from security screws for each of the wheels, an integrated seat clamp, GPS tracking and remotely activated alarm.

The Åik is available for pre-order now for US$6,470, with shipping estimated to start in May. Cake says that buyers can also expect a bunch of accessories to be available as well. Visitors to CES 2023 this week in Las Vegas can get a closer look at the company's booth.

Product page: Cake Åik