Cake electrifies the mobile workforce with business-optimized e-moto family

Swedish electric moped and motorcycle maker Cake has updated the work-focused Ösa electric utility motorcycle and given jobs to other models in its line to form the new Cake :work series. Each new family member has been optimized for extra power, reach, efficiency and capacity.

The Cake :work series essentially takes the company's three existing e-moto family members and builds them out into pro-grade electric two wheelers aimed specifically at carpenters, engineers, park rangers, service professionals, last-mile delivery riders, and more.

Cake says that the Ösa, Kalk and Makka flavors have been tuned and optimized for power, reach, efficiency and capacity, are more compact rides thanks to such things as narrower handlebars, and offer an increased towing capacity. All gain full-day per-charge battery life and also provide juice for electric power tools, smartphones and laptops while out and about, or help keep food boxes at just the right temperature during deliveries. The bikes can be had in 19 complete configurations, with a bunch of purpose-built accessories also available.

The Ösa :work model comes in three variations optimized for power, flexibility or range Cake

The updated Ösa mobile workbench features a nifty top bar for clamping on carriers, baskets, racks and other tools of the trade, and can support a total loading capacity of more than 2,000 liters. But if that's not enough, Cake has treated the :work model to a more powerful motor so it can tow heavier and bulkier loads than the original.

Numerous configurations are possible, to focus on hauling cargo, offer in-the-field power, serve as an inner city food or package delivery vehicle, and more. And businesses get three models to choose from, depending on needs.

The Ösa+ features an 10-kW mid-mounted motor for a top speed of 56 mph (90 km/h), and has three pre-configured ride modes and one for business-specific customization. Its 3.75-kWh Li-ion battery offers a mixed city range of 77.6 miles (125 km).

The flex version's 4-kW motor drops top speed down to 28 mph (45 km/h) but you'll get more out of the battery as a result – 87 miles (140 km) per charge. But to go farther on a single charge, the range :work variant comes with a 1-kW motor to top out at 15.5 mph (25 km/h) but with an endurance of almost 100 miles (160 km).

Pricing starts at €10,000 (about US$11,250), but businesses could get a deal from €117 per month.

The Kalk :work model has a small cargo rack at the rear to secure a tool bag for repairs in remote regions Cake

As with the standard Kalk bike, the :work edition is aimed at off-road surveillance, patrolling or other remote missions but is also street legal. It features a 10-kW motor for a top speed of 56 mph, and again offers four ride modes (including one custom option). The 2.6-kWh battery should be good for around 51.5 miles (83 km) per charge.

Elsewhere, the Kalk :work rides on aluminum rims with 18-inch Continental TKC80 chunky tires, benefits from a rugged build designed to tackle all manner of harsh environments, comes with a direct-mounted rear shock for simplicity, has 11.8 inches (300 mm) of ground clearance, with stopping power provided by disc braking with four piston calipers.

This model starts at €13,000 (about $14,600), business deals start at €155.

The final member of the :work trio is the Makka urban moped, which boasts twice the per-charge range of the standard Makka, and can be had in two variants.

The Makka's battery has USB and 12-V outlets to power off-the-grid jobs Cake

The flex model focuses on power with a 4-kW rear-hub motor delivering a top speed of 28 mph, while the range model comes with a 1-kW motor and tops out at 15.5 mph to help roll for longer between top-ups. Either way, the e-moto offers two optimized ride modes and two custom modes.

The tubular aluminum frame gives 10.2 inches (260 mm) of ground clearance and comes with an open cage between seat and handlebar for the 3-kWh battery. There's RWU spring fork and adjustable rear shock suspension, motorcycle rims wrapped in 14-inch tires, and front/rear disc brakes. Configuration options include sizeable carry shelves to the front and/or back, and a Dometic food box.

This edition starts at €4,700 ($5,285), with businesses able to get to work from €54 per month.

"The Cake :work series offers the immediate potential of moving last-mile deliveries and mobile workforces away from traditional solutions for urban transportation, clearly exceeding the efficiency of both cars and bicycles, making this initiative our single most important contribution to date in speeding up the process towards a zero-emission society," said company CEO, Stefan Ytterborn. "Any industry that handles large volumes of short-haul transportation of both people and goods understands the daily struggle with traffic jams, parking fines, and the need to find both economical and sustainable fossil fuel-free vehicles. At Cake, we truly believe that the future for last-mile deliveries will be electric and run on two wheels."

The global order books for the new family are open now. Five different configurations of the Cake :work series, along with other models from the company, are currently on display at the EICMA expo in Milan, Italy.

Source: Cake