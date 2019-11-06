Cake goes to work on electric utility moto

Where Cake's first e-motorcycle was an off-roader, which was then modified for the streets, the Swedish bike maker's latest offering is a bit of a Jack of all trades. The Ösa electric moto can serve as a mobile workbench for builders, a rideable shopping cart for busy parents, or even a live music platform on wheels.

"To avoid an environmental meltdown, there is an obligation to change that is shared by everyone," said Cake CEO Stefan Ytterborn. "Transportation is one of the more evident changes. We’re seeing combustion vehicles being replaced by electric, gasoline and diesel are being banned, and cars will soon be excluded from the urban landscape. The Ösa is our next offering – it provides a viable platform for that change as it so capably meets the diverse needs and priorities of our customers."

The Ösa utility e-bike has been designed as a workbench on wheels Cake

Running through the center of the design is a long gray bar that runs from the handlebars to beyond the seat. Riders can clamp on various accessories to this uni-bar, to add baskets, bags, tools and more. Cake says that over a thousand different configurations can be created. Examples in the Cake image library include a photographer able to take along everything needed in one go, a farmer transporting veggies to market, a postie hauling packages as well as letters, and a crafter using Ösa as a mobile workbench (pictured above).

Two models are being offered, the Lite and the Plus. The Lite can be thought of as a moped (L1e-b in Europe, motor-driven cycle in the US) and tips the scales at 65 kg (143 lb). Its 10 kW peak drivetrain will be able to get up to 30 mph (45 km/h), with two Li-ion battery options available. The Lean battery offers 47 miles (75 km) per charge, while the Long unit can manage 75 miles (120 km).

The utility e-moto features a 6061 aluminum frame and a 7050 handlebar with a high contrast TFT display for trip info. It has an unloaded seat height of 800 mm (31.5 in), and a ground clearance of 220 mm (8.6 in). There's 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel to the front suspension and 260 mm at the back, and the 15-inch rims are wrapped in sport tires.

This flavor is priced at €4,500 (just under US$5k), with shipping expected to start in March 2020.

The Ösa is available as a Lite version, or the Plus model shown here Cake

The Ösa Plus model is classed as a motorcycle (L3e-A1 in Europe and motorcycle in the US). Riders can get up to 62 mph (100 km/h), with the Lean battery option offering a per charge range of 37 miles (60 km) and the Long battery giving 63 miles (100 km) per charge. The Plus comes with the option of an external DC-AC inverter to power whatever tools the rider needs.

Elsewhere, this model is similar to the Lite – though front and rear suspension have more travel. The Ösa Plus is priced at €6,500 (just over US$7k) and is also expected to ship in March next year. The video below has more.

The Ösa

