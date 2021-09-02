Cake's Makka electric moped is fit for city commutes or all-out adventure

Swedish personal mobility startup Cake has added another electrified two-wheeler to its stable, introducing a moped designed to be as comfortable hauling cargo around cities as it is setting out on a weekend adventure. Available in a range of configurations, the Makka can be kitted out with a baskets and boxes for commuters or extra seats for those with a passenger in tow, and you might not even need a motorcycle license to ride it.

Cake has launched Makka as the third "platform" in its lineup, with the moped joining the Kalk series of motorcross-inspired e-bikes built for fun on the dirt or the tarmac, and the interesting Ösa from 2019. That utility e-moto was described as a workbench on wheels and had the ability to be molded into more than a thousand configurations, featuring front and rear baskets and a long bar stretching from the handlebars out over the rear tire, which users could clamp all kinds of accessories onto.

The Makka doesn't offer this degree of extreme versatility, dropping the front cargo hold and central accessory bar, but should make for easier handling as a result. The customizability can be found at the rear, with a rack attached to the seat tube protruding out over the back tire to accommodate a range of attachments (or simply be left to function as a rear rack).

One option is a side rack attachment for surfboards and longboards for those heading out to catch some weekend waves, while a sizable cargo basket is another. A hard aluminum topbox offers more secure storage for items in need of careful handling, while traditional pannier bags can be attached to carry camping gear into the wild or a change of clothes into the office. A universal adapter can also be attached to the rear rack to hook up bike trailers, as can either a small detachable passenger seat or a larger child seat.

Cake is offering two variants, the Makka Flex with a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) and the Makka Range with a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The removable lithium-ion battery wedged in between the foot rests allows for a range of 50 km (31 mi) in the Flex and 60 km (37 miles) in the Range, and there is quite a leap in power output between the 1.8-kW drivetrain of the latter and 3.6-kW drivetrain of the former. One upside of this is the Range requires no license to ride, at least for those in the EU.

Both versions are kitted out with 14-inch motorcycle tires designed for all-weather, all-terrain riding and hub motors in the rear wheel. Other tidbits include regenerative braking and the option of two ride modes, one designed to extend the battery life and the other for "balanced power."

Prices start at US$3,500 for the Makka Range and $3,800 for the Flex, but can reach up to the $4,200 mark depending on attachments. Shipping begins in early 2022, while you can check out the launch video below.

Makka launch - CAKE - 2021

Source: Cake