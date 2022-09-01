Onyx LZR ebike built for street life, dirt riding and air time acrobatics

California's Onyx Motorbikes has unleashed a pair of tricksy adventure ebikes designed for off-road thrills and on-street action, as well as air time above both. The LZR "all-terrain hyper slayer" comes with a 70-mile battery and a mid-mount motor offered in two power flavors.

The Onyx LZR and LZR Pro models are essentially the same, the main difference being the electric powerhouse at the pedals.

The standard model features a 500-W Onyx Dark Matter mid-mount motor (615 W peak) for 70 lb.ft (95 Nm) of torque, while the Pro version is treated to a 900-W Bafang M600 that peaks at 1,050 watts for up to 30 seconds and produces 88.5 lb.ft (120 Nm) of torque. Either way, riders are looking at five levels of pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The 504-Wh tube-integrated Li-ion battery is reckoned good for between 30 and 70 miles (48 - 112 km) of two-wheeled adventuring, depending on factors including assist level, terrain and rider style. A full top-up should take around seven hours.

The LZR ebike can spend some time flying over city streets too Onyx Motorcycles

Both models rock the same dirt jump-inspired 6061 T6 aluminum frame with smooth welds and internally routed cables for a clean look, and there's a quick-glance status bar on the top tube for checking battery status and assist modes. The standard LZR ebike weighs in at 40 lb (18 kg) but the Pro model's bigger motor adds an extra pound (0.45 kg).

The ebikes sport an adjustable lockout suspension fork with 100 mm of travel, ride on 26-inch rims with BMX dirt jump hubs and Kenda Small Block 8 tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

The LZR ebike carries a suggested retail price of US$2,799 (but is currently showing as available with a pre-order discount for $1,999), while the Pro will set you back $3,399 (or $2,799 during the pre-order launch discount period). The video below has more.

