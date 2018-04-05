If you're trying to store a bicycle in a cramped space, its handlebars certainly can get in the way. As a result, we've seen a couple of products that allow you to turn your bars sideways. Billibars, however, are different – they actually come off.

More specifically, the middle part of the handlebars stay attached to the stem, while the two ends detach via a built-in twist-mount mechanism. As a result, the bike is a claimed 45 percent skinnier, allowing it to be stowed where it ordinarily wouldn't fit. It can also be hung on an included wall mount, which the bar ends plug into to hold the bike's frame.

And yes, we know what you're thinking … according to the product's creators, the release mechanism is designed so that the bar ends won't twist (or worse yet, come right off) while you're riding. Detaching them requires users to push, twist and then pull, which they're not likely to do accidentally.

The bars are being offered in three styles: drop, bullhorn and straight. They're currently only intended for use on commuter bikes, though, as the brake lever situation is a bit of a challenge. Flat-bar-style levers can be mounted on the middle section of the bars, but it looks like Billibars are best suited to bikes with coaster brakes, or brake-with-your-legs fixies.