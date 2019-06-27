Two social psychologists, John Darley and Bibb Latane, soon became interested in the story, and the duo subsequently embarked upon a series of experiments that formed the backbone of many well-known psychology theories. The bystander effect assumes when people inhabit public spaces they are more likely to keep to themselves and less inclined to intervene in situations of aggressions involving others. And a phenomenon called diffusion of responsibility suggests the more people around in an instance of interpersonal violence, the less likely it is any one person will step up to intervene.