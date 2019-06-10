Massive Canada Goose tiny house is worth a ganderView gallery - 24 images
Canadian firm Mint Tiny House Company recently completed a new model that shares its name with the large Canada Goose bird. This is fitting because the home is huge and certainly up there with the biggest tiny houses we've seen. It measures 43 ft (13 m)-long and, as you'd expect, offers a very spacious interior layout.
The Canada Goose is based on a triple axle trailer and is finished in cedar siding, with a timber frame and what Mint Tiny House Company tells us is excellent insulation. The interior has a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and the finish throughout looks very well done.
Visitors enter the home into the kitchen area. This includes a fridge/freezer, a double ceramic sink, an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove, in addition to what looks like quite a lot of storage space. Nearby lies a breakfast bar for two and a little farther along is the living room, which has a sofa and some shelving.
Back over on the opposite side of the Canada Goose, a sliding barn-style door provides access to the bathroom. This features a washer and dryer, shower, toilet, sink, and more storage space. The bathroom in turn leads into the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer, via another sliding barn-style door. The master bedroom is situated here and has enough headroom to stand up straight, plus more storage.
There are also two lofts in the Canada Goose. The largest is reached by staircase and features a double bed, but could fit a king size if preferred. The second is reached by ladder and looks like it's used for storage.
We've no word on the price of the Canada Goose but those interested can contact Mint Tiny House Company directly. There are a lot of options available, including the layout, size, furniture and the like. The homes take around 8 - 12 weeks to build.
Source: Mint Tiny House Company
