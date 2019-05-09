Napa Edition tiny house RVs ready to roll for under US$60KView gallery - 26 images
Canadian tiny house builders Mint Tiny House Company has recently released its attractive 22-ft (6.7-m) and 26-ft (7.6-m) tiny house on wheels editions, with an attractive price to match. Dubbed Napa Editions, the stunning tiny house RVs come in two different versions, both of which come ready for the road or to simply move in.
The Napa Editions are available on a 22 x 8.5 x 8.5-ft (6.7 x 2.6 x 2.6-m) or 26 x 8.5 x 8.5-ft (7.6 x 2.6 x 2.6-m) trailer, with a turn the key starting price of US$56,121 or $62,826, respectively. The smaller version features a 237-sq ft (22-sq m) interior space, while the larger version boasts a 267-sq ft (24.8-sq m) interior. The floor plans are pretty much identical, apart from the added length and space in the 26-ft version.
The Napa tiny house RVs are built with cedar exterior cladding and lightweight metal roofing, while the interiors feature high quality fixtures and master carpentry. Both options have been designed to house two adults comfortably and boast an array of windows to creating a light-filled ambience throughout, while also providing good airflow.
The Napa Editions feature an open living area with sofa lounge and a custom-built European wall kitchen, complete with butcher block veneer countertops, Furrion RV propane oven, cooktop with overhead hood fan and a large window outlook behind the ceramic sink. The homes also have ample built-in storage cabinetry and shelving; two elevated lofts; click laminate flooring; a ceiling fan; and bathroom/laundry with full 4-ft (1.2-m) vinyl set shower, basin, traditional flushing toilet and stacked washing machine and dryer.
The master bedroom loft is accessible via a bespoke staircase that runs parallel to the kitchen. To avoid the feeling of being enclosed or claustrophobic, the loft bed features windows either side of the large double bed, along with a skylight above the bed that's perfect for star gazing and allowing fresh air to flow through the home and loft.
The second loft space is located above the lounge area and can be used as a study or private retreat. It is accessible via a built-in steel wall ladder in version one or a traditional timber ladder in version two.
The Napa Editions also include an additional closet space for more storage and hidden storage drawers beneath the steps that lead to the elevated loft bedroom. There is a built-in bar table incorporated into the kitchen, with two stools that tuck away neatly beneath the kitchen bench.
As standard, the base models are equipped for electricity on site, however, they can be modified for the installation of solar panels. The homes also come with grey water and black water hook-up, allowing users to connect the home into septic tank or sewer, while the water connection is simply hooked up with a garden hose.
Lead times for the Napa tiny house RV are between 8 to 12 weeks.
Source: Mint Tiny House Company via Dwell
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more