Lego pays homage to a 70s classic, the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 instant

By Paul Ridden
December 15, 2023
A brick-based tribute to a 1970s cult classic - the Lego Ideas: Polaroid OneSetp instant camera kit
The instant camera kit comes with 516 plastic pieces
There's even a Time-Zero Supercolor film pack box to build, and three supplied Polaroid snaps
The illustrated "photos" can be loaded into the front door, and ejected when the button is pressed
The Lego Ideas project was created by Marc from the MinibrickProductions YouTube channel
On display with vintage tech, including an original OneStep SX-70
Sadly not in time for the holidays, but perhaps a treat for the new year – a project out of the Lego Ideas fan platform is about to bring the iconic OneStep SX-70 instant camera back to life through a 516-brick set.

The Polaroid SX-70 fold-flat instant camera was launched in 1972 by company founder Edwin H. Land, and it became an instant – though quite pricey – hit, even accompanying Skylab astronauts in 73 and 74. A markedly cheaper version called the OneStep followed in 1977, and it's this model that inspired the boxy look of the Lego Ideas: Polaroid OneStep SX-70.

The idea for the project came from YouTube channel host Marc of MinibrickProductions, who said "The OneStep took a little over a month from design to completion. I actually started designing it while on vacation in France since I couldn’t wait to build it […] I’ve always loved the design of the Polaroid OneStep. It’s incredibly iconic and shows up everywhere!"

On display with vintage tech, including an original OneStep SX-70

The 516-piece build sports a working viewfinder, with a Polaroid rainbow stripe running over top of the body, and there's an exposure dial plus a red shutter release button. A Time-Zero Supercolor Land Film pack is also constructed using Lego bricks, and contains three cartoon "photos" (including one of Edward H. Land), which can be loaded into the camera via a film door to the front and ejected when the button is pressed.

So, no. The Lego project doesn't function as an instant camera, which is perhaps a shame but such a build would cost way more that the US$79.99 retail price of the new kit. Lego has decided to make the most of its non-functional nature though, with a "photography-led" marketing campaign that "includes a ‘NOT SHOT ON LEGO Polaroid Camera’ sticker being slapped across photos in surprising places – subtly making every photo ever taken, a part of the campaign."

The Lego Ideas: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 kit is up for pre-order now, and will go on general sale from January 1 2024. Could it become as much of a must-have display piece as original cameras? Probably not, but it is a fun project all the same.

Product page: Lego Ideas: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

