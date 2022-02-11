Compulab gives industrial mini-PC Elkhart Lake processor refresh

We've seen a number of fanless mini computers from Israel's Compulab over the years, aimed at the Internet of Things, AI edge computing or industrial automation applications, and now the company has updated its modular fitlet model with Intel's latest Atom processor.

The fitlet3 mini-PC measures 132.8 x 100 x 34.8 mm (5.22 x 3.93 x 1.3 in) and tips the scales at 420 g (14.8 oz), and features a rigid frame that's designed to silently dissipate heat from internal components, while allowing for versatile industrial applications thanks to an operational range between -40 °C to 85 °C (-40 °F to 185 °F) and support for input voltages between 7 volts and 42 volts.

Inside, the device can be had with Elkhart Lake x6425E or x6211E Atom processor options, as well as Celeron J6412, and the custom-made motherboard is also home to up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and space for two SSD/HDD storage.

Up to three 4K displays can be connected via HDMI 1.4b and mini Display Port 1.2, there are isolated COM and GPIO ports along with USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and optional Wi-Fi 6E, LTE/5G and Bluetooth 5.2. The box can run Windows 10 IoT Enterprise edition, Windows 11 Pro, Linux Mint or Ubuntu, and offers secure boot.

Like the fitlets before it, the third generation mini-PC is compatible with optional FACET extension cards (now in their third generation), where extra Gigabit Ethernet ports can be added, optical LAN can be made possible or power over Ethernet can be employed.

Compulab says that the fitlet3 is available to buy now, pricing starts at US$265. The first full production units are expected to be ready from April, and the mini-PC supports VESA and DIN-rail mounting.

Source: Compulab