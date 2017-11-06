Israel's CompuLab has been making teeny fanless computers for home and business use for a number of years, giving its passively-cooled fitlet model a Minty taste in 2015. Now the company has revealed the next generation fitlet, which is built around Intel's Apollo Lake system-on-a-chip architecture and designed for IoT applications, with the system catering for different use scenarios thanks to extension modules.







Like its predecessor, the new fitlet is passively cooled and quiet. Its stock configurations come with Intel Atom x7-E3950, x5-E3930 or Celeron J3455 processors, but other Apollo Lake variants are available for volume orders. The brain is supported by up to 16 GB of DDR3L RAM and a choice of eMMC, SSD or hybrid HDD/SSD storage options.



The fitlet2 measures 112 x 84 x 25 mm (4.4 x 3.3 x 0.9 in) with a low power metal housing, but performance and industrial housings are also available. It's been designed to operate in a wide temperature range (-40 to 85° C/14 to 185° F), is reported resistant to shock, vibration, dust and humidity, and the power button can be disabled for remote only operation.



Connectivity options add up to two G-bit Ethernet ports, USB, HDMI 1.4 (4K at 30 Hz), mini-DisplayPort (4K at 60 Hz), analog and optical audio, microSD and an RS232 serial port.



CompuLab sees the fitlet2 as having automotive, transportation, utility, industrial, retail and supply-chain IoT applications, and the mini computer can be direct mounted via VESA, DIN-rail, as well as by thermal coupling. It's also modular, thanks to second gen Function and Connectivity Extension T-Cards.



At the moment, there's a module that adds more G-bit Ethernet ports, another that supports 4G cellular networks and Wi-Fi and a module that adds four more USB ports to the setup. The company CompuLab has more extension cards in the pipeline though, and will support third party custom module development, too.

