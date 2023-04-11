No more subscriptions! Get a lifetime license to MS Office for only $50

Get Microsoft Office 2021 for $49.99. Both Mac and PC MS Office licenses include lifetime access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, but Windows also gets Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business.

Are you tired of receiving renewal notices for your Microsoft Office program? Do you keep calculating just how much it ends up costing you? If so, now is the time to buy a lifetime license for less than half the price of a yearly subscription.

Since around the 1980s, computer software has become a mainstay in our lives. In the scheme of things it wasn’t that long ago that we were manually doing double-entry bookkeeping in a ledger, actually using scissors and glue to literally cut and paste our documents until they flowed properly, using sheets of typeface to dry transfer fonts and other art elements onto our images, and so many other tasks that, with the advent of computer programs, can be now be done quickly and easily.

Microsoft Office has always been at the forefront. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint were the first out of the “Gates.” Due to our growing wants, needs, and demands, Outlook, Publisher, One Note, and the latest and arguably one of the most useful since the pandemic, Teams were added to the repertoire. Here is your opportunity to own them all in one package for one low price.

In 2019, a report called “The State of Software Happiness” was released. In it, it was revealed that nearly 95 percent of the 1,600 people interviewed felt that having the proper software can make them more productive at work, while over half thought having the right software at their fingertips allowed them more free time outside the office.

Given that over a billion people use some form of Microsoft Office, we have to believe that the programs in the suite have to be considered “proper.” And now they can all be yours with the purchase of this bundle. You will receive all the programs listed above and never have to worry about renewals or subscriptions.

For only $49.99 (regularly valued at $349), you can download the bundle to your Mac or your Windows PC to your laptop or desktop, from the link you will receive through email. You will then instantly be able to take advantage of all Microsoft Office Professional 2021 has to offer.

Prices subject to change.