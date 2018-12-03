If you have a given amount of energy, let's say 100 kWh, and you put it into a typical lithium-ion EV battery, you can expect somewhere between 80-90 kWh to make it to the electric motors, because that's about the charge-discharge efficiency rate of lithium-ion. If you take that same 100 kWh and convert it into Electriq fuel, you'll have maybe 70 kWh by the time it gets into your car's fuel tank, and you'll lose somewhere around half of that as the fuel cell converts the hydrogen back into electric energy. So you could end up with 35-40 kWh reaching the motors.