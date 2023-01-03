Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9 packs two 4K displays into one monitor

With a new year comes a new Consumer Electronics Expo (CES), and a new crop of gadgets. Samsung has now revealed its latest lineup of monitors, headlined by the new Odyssey Neo G9, which packs two 4K displays side-by-side in one ultra-wide, curved monitor.

Samsung’s Odyssey range, which first launched in 2020, is made up of gaming monitors with fast refresh rates, high resolution and a characteristic curve designed to boost immersion by wrapping the screen into the user’s peripheral vision.

The latest model is an updated version of the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, boasting a larger display and higher resolution. It now measures 57 inches, up from 49, and packs in a frankly insane resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 pixels – that’s the equivalent of two 4K displays side-by-side. Don’t mistake that for an 8K display though: that would involve a much squarer aspect ratio, compared to the stretched 32:9 ratio of the new Odyssey Neo G9.

Another new addition is the DisplayPort 2.1, which is capable of transferring data up to twice as fast as DisplayPort 1.4. This new version of the tech was only announced in October, and the Odyssey Neo G9 is actually the first consumer device to support it.

Other key specs of the display include a refresh rate of 240 Hz to support higher frame rates, and HDR 1000 for much better contrast. Together, the whole package would make for a pretty intense gaming setup.

The next new model is the Odyssey OLED G9. It’s a little smaller at 49 inches and has a more subtle curve, but still apparently packs in a resolution of two 4K monitors. The biggest difference though is in the name – this monitor has an OLED display, which will allow it to provide a much higher contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and display true colors and blacks.

Samsung's new Viewfinity S9 monitor is designed for creative professionals Samsung

For more creatively-minded people, the ViewFinity S9 is designed for graphic designers, photographers, videographers and other creative professionals. Its 5K, 27-in display can render 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, paired with a built-in Color Calibration Engine to balance brightness, whites and colors.

And finally, there’s a new 27-in Smart Monitor M8. This is made to be a more general display, with 4K resolution and the ability to pivot 90 degrees to display vertically, which can be useful for reading long documents (or watching TikTok videos while you’re supposed to be reading long documents). But its standout function is the built-in SmartThings Hub, which allows users to control a whole range of Internet of Things devices like lights, cameras, doorbells and thermostats.

Samsung hasn’t announced prices or release dates for these monitors yet, but they should land sometime in 2023.

Source: Samsung