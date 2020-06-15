Samsung's gaming monitors go big on curves, and price

First unveiled at CES 2020 back in January, Samsung has now put its curvy Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors up for pre-order, with the latter priced at an eye-watering US$1,699.99.

If you're looking for PC gaming immersion, flat monitors just don't cut it in 2020. The curves of the new Odyssey gaming monitors are quite pronounced. Samsung puts the radius of curvature at 1,000 mm for "an entirely new and immersive experience," according to the company's Seog-gi Kim.

The 16:9 aspect G7 model comes in two display sizes – 27-inch and 32-inch at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. It comes in matte black, offers 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and is rated HDR600. The 32:9 aspect G9, meanwhile, will dominate just about any game room with a glorious 49-inch screen at 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. This flavor comes in glossy white, rocks 1,000 cd/m2 peak brightness, is built around quantum dot technology and is rated HDR1000.

"With Odyssey, we’re going beyond the expectations of what a gaming monitor should be and bringing a fully redesigned, deeply immersive experience built for the future of gaming," said Samsung America's Mark Quiroz Samsung

Either way, a 1-ms response time and 240-Hz refresh rate should put lag and motion blur to bed, and there's also support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies for the promise of dynamic and seamless gameplay. They feature HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB 3.0 connectivity, and around back is a light core that can be dimmed during gameplay or be set to change colors.

The Odyssey monitors are up for pre-order from today ahead on mid-July availability. The 27-inch G7 is priced at $699.99, the 32-inch G7 at $799.99 and the mighty G9 at $1,699.99.

Source: Samsung