© 2020 New Atlas
Computers

Samsung's gaming monitors go big on curves, and price

By Paul Ridden
June 15, 2020
Samsung's gaming monitors go b...
The Odyssey G9 will dominate the room while you dominate the game
The Odyssey G9 will dominate the room while you dominate the game
View 5 Images
The light core at the rear can be dimmed during gameplay, or set to change colors
1/5
The light core at the rear can be dimmed during gameplay, or set to change colors
The Odyssey monitors are reported to be the first to feature a 1000R curvature for the promise of "an entirely new and immersive experience"
2/5
The Odyssey monitors are reported to be the first to feature a 1000R curvature for the promise of "an entirely new and immersive experience"
The Odyssey G9 will dominate the room while you dominate the game
3/5
The Odyssey G9 will dominate the room while you dominate the game
The Odyssey G7 comes in 27-inch and 32-inch display sizes
4/5
The Odyssey G7 comes in 27-inch and 32-inch display sizes
"With Odyssey, we’re going beyond the expectations of what a gaming monitor should be and bringing a fully redesigned, deeply immersive experience built for the future of gaming," said Samsung America's Mark Quiroz
5/5
"With Odyssey, we’re going beyond the expectations of what a gaming monitor should be and bringing a fully redesigned, deeply immersive experience built for the future of gaming," said Samsung America's Mark Quiroz
View gallery - 5 images

First unveiled at CES 2020 back in January, Samsung has now put its curvy Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors up for pre-order, with the latter priced at an eye-watering US$1,699.99.

If you're looking for PC gaming immersion, flat monitors just don't cut it in 2020. The curves of the new Odyssey gaming monitors are quite pronounced. Samsung puts the radius of curvature at 1,000 mm for "an entirely new and immersive experience," according to the company's Seog-gi Kim.

The 16:9 aspect G7 model comes in two display sizes – 27-inch and 32-inch at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. It comes in matte black, offers 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and is rated HDR600. The 32:9 aspect G9, meanwhile, will dominate just about any game room with a glorious 49-inch screen at 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. This flavor comes in glossy white, rocks 1,000 cd/m2 peak brightness, is built around quantum dot technology and is rated HDR1000.

"With Odyssey, we’re going beyond the expectations of what a gaming monitor should be and bringing a fully redesigned, deeply immersive experience built for the future of gaming," said Samsung America's Mark Quiroz
"With Odyssey, we’re going beyond the expectations of what a gaming monitor should be and bringing a fully redesigned, deeply immersive experience built for the future of gaming," said Samsung America's Mark Quiroz

Either way, a 1-ms response time and 240-Hz refresh rate should put lag and motion blur to bed, and there's also support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies for the promise of dynamic and seamless gameplay. They feature HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB 3.0 connectivity, and around back is a light core that can be dimmed during gameplay or be set to change colors.

The Odyssey monitors are up for pre-order from today ahead on mid-July availability. The 27-inch G7 is priced at $699.99, the 32-inch G7 at $799.99 and the mighty G9 at $1,699.99.

Source: Samsung

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ComputersMonitorGamingSamsung
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More