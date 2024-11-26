Wireless ultrasonic cutter is truly a jack of all trades

From a handheld soldering gun to the 'playbird mansion' and, of course, the marvel of a smartphone microscope, there are some gadgets that we come across that we instantly want – and this wireless ultrasonic cutter is definitely another.

And much like the soldering gun, this little jigger has such a broad range of applications that, while it's aimed at the do-it-yourself maker and crafter, it's appeal is certainly not limited to this.

The Hanboost C1 wireless ultrasonic cutter can precisely slice through a vast array of materials – wood, plastics, leather, rubber, paper – silently, using 40,000 vibrations per second to make even the most fiddly jobs look easy.

It looks easy because it's also built to be easy to use – the Hanboost C1 is designed to resemble a pen, with a tip that features an easily replaceable blade for smooth, accurate cutting. This makes it a handy tool for everyone from sculptors to 3D-printers and miniature model builders.

Three power modes adjust for what material is being worked on, and a built-in LED light shines on the target, enabling use in low-light settings or when finicky projects require better eyesight than many of us are blessed with. Switching between modes is simple, and the straightforward interface makes it perfect for beginners to 'point and cut.'

The wireless cutter allows for precision work Kickstarter

"'Hanboost' is a word we made up from two words we loved: 'handy' and 'boost,'" write the makers, who have had four successful crowdfunding campaigns so far. "Every product we sell is driven by a desire to increase performance, ease of use, or productivity."

At just 250 g (or just under 9 oz), the wireless metal tool is free of the cables that burden these kinds of precision gadgets, and you'll get two- to three- hours of continuous use from its USB-C-charged 3,000-mAh battery.

Hidden hex wrench storage is handy for blade switching, and the C1 is designed to fit common blade types available in stores and online. So, you don't need to buy replacements from Hanboost (but, naturally, you can if you want).

The C1 works on a wide range of materials Kickstarter

And given its cutting power, there are also safety features built in – a two-second long press to power it up, to lower the risk of accidental use, and it will turn off after five minutes of inactivity, which also conserves the battery's charge. It also has a transducer for energy conversion and a titanium alloy amplifier with 'high-hardness' alloy chuck.

With eight days left of its Kickstarter campaign, the Hanboost C1 cutter is available for US$109 (40% off MSRP of $179) and there are a suite of different add-ons and packages on offer. The basic set comes with the gadget, charging cable, neat carry case, blade shield and a 24-piece blade set. And it can be shipped anywhere in the world, with delivery expected in March 2025.

Check out this rather soothing demo of the C1 gliding through a piece of rubber below.

Hanboost Cutting Test: Rubber

Source: Kickstarter