Ultimate bird hangout has smart feeders, pool and 24/7 video stream

Whether you're an avid birder or just a casual observer of the native feathered friends that visit your neck of the woods, you can now set up the ultimate high-tech feeding and water station that's also incredibly low-maintenance. However, you might end up with even more visitors once word gets out.

Sheggell – a startup that combines its love of bird care with technology – has developed a water-filtering, seed-drying, squirrel-deterring system that even films visitors and feeds this to a smartphone via an app.

What's more, the All-in-One Intelligent Bird Feeder System is also solar-powered, meaning its many innovative functions are automated, leaving the nearby resident humans free to enjoy the wildlife it attracts.

We've seen some pretty fantastic smart devices, including this chicken coop that picks up hen gossip, and the high-tech sensor that listens to calls and identifies birds in real time, but this one is really something else. Not surprisingly, the team behind this bird paradise, has designed each aspect of it with the feeder's feathered guests in mind.

Sheggell Bird Oasis: Connect with Nature Like Never Before

“Sheggell was born from a deep love for nature and a desire to bring people closer to the magnificent world of birds," noted the company's founders. "We wanted to create a product that not only protects birds but also allows people to experience their beauty in ways never before possible. Sheggell is a symbol of new beginnings and our commitment to preserving and appreciating wildlife."

The Sheggell system has been carefully designed to provide the ultimate backyard experience for native birds Sheggell

Its eggshell-inspired design is easy to overlook because of all the other things it has going on. First up, it uses smart weight sensors that will trigger predator sounds to (harmlessly) deter squirrels and other small animals from ambushing the feed and scaring birds away. Sure, it may not be foolproof, but you'd be hard-pressed to find too many deaf squirrels braving the open space for a feed.

Feed is kept dry thanks to a cooling system that keeps humidity in the seed holder low; mold and bacteria that is prone to affecting feed that isn't changed constantly can make birds sick and even prove fatal.

The feeder wicks humidity from the container to keep seeds fresh Sheggell

The design itself is to ensure a wide range of species can access it, even at the same time. There's even a hummingbird feeder add-on module with a one-way feed system that won't leak and attract insects.

And now, onto the pool. A birdbath atop the feeding system has a recycling and filtration unit built in, so water will stay fresh and cool for drinking and bathing. It also encourages play and enrichment, with it being more like a water feature and fountain than a traditional birdbath.

You'll be able to capture all the social activity, too, thanks to a 4K UHD camera that records video of any visitors. It also incorporates AI to identify birds, which can ID more than 12,000 species, and the footage will feed straight to an app on your smartphone. It'll clearly capture nocturnal visitors, too. The app will keep all the data on visitors and send updates on new arrivals, and is also the one-stop shop to control the feeder's many functions, including switching on its night LED light.

The camera can be set up in countless positions depending on your arrangement Sheggell

It's all powered by a solar panel and rechargeable batteries for continuous operation day and night, or when the sun is scarce. The products themselves are made with 70% recycled materials.

The company behind this luxury bird playground is currently smashing its Kickstarter campaign, which has about another month to go and has more than 800 backers who have raised over US$150,000 at time of writing.

During the campaign, the full set of 12 pieces including the hummingbird feeder is pitched at $249, which is 44% off its expected retail price ($445). You can leave out the hummingbird add-on and grab everything but that for $219, or just buy individual components such as the seed feeder ($74) and birdbath ($41) – but head to the Kickstarter for more details on mix-and-match packages.

All parts come with a one-year warranty, and there are eight colors to choose from.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, as an added bonus, whether you order one item or a full set, the products will be shipped (April 2025) for free throughout the US and Canada, and incur a minimal fee to other regions ($4-$10). Sheggell will also ship worldwide.

And just because this was simply too adorable to leave out, here's the type of footage the camera can capture. Certainly the best tweets we've seen online in some time.

Watch Our Birds Enjoy the Sheggell Bird Bath!

Source: Kickstarter