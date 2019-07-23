Swappable titanium screwdriver keeps extra hex bits on handView gallery - 22 images
Why carry one screwdriver when you can effectively carry three? The folks at Big Idea Design have debuted a new solution for handy folks after some versatility when tending to everyday tasks, with the new Ti EDS screwdriver able to hold any kind of hex bit on its tip, while stowing a couple of spares away neatly inside its titanium body.
The Ti EDS is a solid titanium screwdriver and works in a similar fashion to a pocket knife. An arm swings out from the body but instead of presenting a sharp blade, is made to hold standard quarter-inch hex bits with its magnetic tip.
This is secured in place both when extended and when folded away thanks to the tool's frame-locking mechanism. Within the body is a storage tray where users can keep two spare hex bits of their choosing, with the idea being to save trips back to the workbench or toolbox when in the middle of a task.
In this way users can just pack their three most commonly used hex bits into the Ti EDS screwdriver, slip it into their jeans with the titanium pocket clip and carry on with their day.
The tool measures 5.25 in (13.3 cm) long when extended and a very manageable 3 in (7.6 cm) when folded up, while total weight with two extra hex bits on board comes to 2.8 oz (79.5 g).
Big Idea Design has taken to Kickstarter to raise funds for production, where the screwdriver is on offer for early pledges of US$95 and shipping is slated for January 2020 if all goes to plan.
Source: Big Idea Design
