GFG Kangaroo concept explores the idea of an all-electric, all-terrain supercarView gallery - 39 images
Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro may have left Italdesign behind, but they never left behind the idea of an all-terrain supercar a la the Italdesign Parcour/Audi Nanuk Quattro. In fact, they've revised the concept into something they call a "hyper-SUV." The all-new Kangaroo concept brings pure, unfettered electric performance to terrains of all kinds, seamlessly going from a low-riding track champ to a high-riding off-road machine. An adjustable suspension, electric four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and adaptive aerodynamics help it make the transition.
GFG Style brings together the usually discrete worlds of electric supercars, off-road utility vehicles and grand tourers, creating a performance car with unbounded performance, a car unconstrained by any terrain variations below or around it.
"I have tried to imagine the future of electric hedonistic cars," explains Fabrizio Giugiaro. "The result is a concept I have believed in for some time, namely the transmission of uncompromising passion and sportiness in one car, for any road condition, be it track, sand, dirt or snow. Just like a kangaroo, it rises up, springs into action, jumps from one terrain to another and is very fast indeed."
The foundation of this versatile terrain-jumper is a fully variable hydraulic suspension system with ride-height adjustment. Racing, road and off-road settings allow the driver to alter ride height between 5.5 and 10.2 in (140 and 260 mm), accompanied by a shock adjustment that keeps things stiff for fast, ferocious road and track sprinting and cushy for off-road rambling.
Drive power comes from a 483-hp dual-motor electric powertrain developed in partnership with China's CH Auto. The two motors distribute the 502 lb-ft of torque out to all four wheels, and a four-wheel steering system helps to improve maneuverability, decreasing the turning radius as the large 285/45 R22 Pirelli Scorpion tires bite into the ground below. To round things out, GFG slaps a 3.8-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time and 155 mph (250 km/h) top speed on the Kangaroo spec sheet. The 90-kWh battery pack provides an estimated range of more than 280 miles (450 km).
The Kangaroo has a highly stylized carbon fiber body hung atop its space frame. The 4.6-m (15-ft) car has a forward-set design reminiscent of a mid-engine supercar and quite different from the rear-slung Parcour and Nanuk Quattro concepts. The short hood gives way to a dramatic glass canopy while the compact front fenders roll into powerful rear haunches that extend the length of the flanks. What appear to be big air intakes behind each door are actually charging ports — one for fast charging, one for standard charging.
Up front, the sharp, razor-thin headlights are visually connected with an equally thin hood emblem. Below, an adaptive front spoiler balances aerodynamics and approach angle according to drive mode.
Out back, the Kangaroo appears to have a very simple layout of thin rear lights atop a broad vent, but that outlet actually conceals integrated LED indicator and reverse lights, coming to life with light during respective driving maneuvers.
Access inside the Kangaroo is a two-part affair, with the door lifting in a slight scissor-style movement and a section of canopy swinging up like a miniature gullwing. The interior supports driver and passenger comfortably in minimalist GT-style seats made from a skeletal combination of leather-trimmed cushions and carbon framing.
GFG deconstructs the dashboard into two standalone displays. The widescreen behind the steering wheel takes the place of the instrument panel, showing vehicle information, while the extra-wide, thin screen farther back toward the windshield serves as a digital rear-view mirror. The standalone touchscreen angling up the center console provides infotainment and navigation control. The tablet-like center console area includes two integrated cupholders for convenience.
GFG put the Kangaroo to the test on snowy track in St. Moritz before moving it across the country to its Geneva Motor Show debut. The company also teases the possibility of taking snow driving a step further in the future by fitting the Kangaroo with tracks for true cold-weather dominance.
Source: GFG Style
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more