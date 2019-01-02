The advantage of that is that the qubit can function more like a traditional transistor, allowing more of them to be crammed into a single chip. If they were still running off magnetic fields, current loops need to be incorporated into the chip as well, which can take up valuable space and interfere with nearby qubits, leading to computing errors. Plus it's more efficient, because the two outer layers of hBN protect the graphene from defects that could throw off traveling electrons.