McIntosh makes Hi-Res DAC module available as upgrade kit

By Paul Ridden
November 18, 2019
Owners of some McIntosh audio gear can now upgrade to the company's latest generation Digital Audio Module
Owners of some McIntosh audio gear can now upgrade to the company's latest generation Digital Audio Module
After making its debut in the McIntosh C53 preamp back in July, the DA2 module is now available as an upgrade kit
Back in July, McIntosh Labs debuted a new generation of high resolution digital-to-analog converter in its C53 preamplifier. Next, the company installed it in the C2700 preamp, and now the DA2 Module is being made available as an upgrade kit for other McIntosh audio gear.

The DA2 Digital Audio Module features two coaxial and two optical inputs, one USB, one proprietary MCT input and an audio-only HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) port (to allow users to route audio from compatible televisions to a home stereo system).

At its heart is a quad-balanced, 8-channel, 32-bit DAC that can decode audio files up to 24-bit/192 kHz resolution, as well as supporting native DSD512 and DXD 384 kHz playback.

McIntosh recommends owners of its MA9000, MA8900, MA7200, MA5300, MAC7200, and C49 models who wish to upgrade, do so via an authorized dealer or service agency in order to keep any warranty valid.

The DA2 upgrade kit is priced at US$1,000. Yes, that's pricey, but it means that you don't have to fork out a good deal more for brand new McIntosh gear.

Product page: DA2 Upgrade Kit

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
