McIntosh makes Hi-Res DAC module available as upgrade kit

Back in July, McIntosh Labs debuted a new generation of high resolution digital-to-analog converter in its C53 preamplifier. Next, the company installed it in the C2700 preamp, and now the DA2 Module is being made available as an upgrade kit for other McIntosh audio gear.

The DA2 Digital Audio Module features two coaxial and two optical inputs, one USB, one proprietary MCT input and an audio-only HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) port (to allow users to route audio from compatible televisions to a home stereo system).

At its heart is a quad-balanced, 8-channel, 32-bit DAC that can decode audio files up to 24-bit/192 kHz resolution, as well as supporting native DSD512 and DXD 384 kHz playback.

McIntosh recommends owners of its MA9000, MA8900, MA7200, MA5300, MAC7200, and C49 models who wish to upgrade, do so via an authorized dealer or service agency in order to keep any warranty valid.

The DA2 upgrade kit is priced at US$1,000. Yes, that's pricey, but it means that you don't have to fork out a good deal more for brand new McIntosh gear.

Product page: DA2 Upgrade Kit