The C2700 benefits from a dual chassis design to help negate signal corruption, with the digital module occupying one section and the analog components living in the other. The latter has nine inputs shaping up as three balanced, four unbalanced, a Moving Coil phono connection and a Moving Magnet phono input. To the top of the chassis, you can see six vacuum tubes glowing when the unit is powered on (five 12AX7a and one 12AT7 tubes).

