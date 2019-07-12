The McIntosh DA1 Digital Audio Module is currently in use in the company's solid state integrated amplifiers, like the mighty MA9000, but for the new C53, an updated design has been included. It features the same two coaxial, two optical, single USB and single proprietary MCT connections as its predecessor, but has now been treated to an audio-only HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) port to route audio from compatible televisions through the home stereo system.

