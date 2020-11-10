Ultra Short Throw Laser TV can fill your wall with 200-inch, 4K movies

The audio visual arm of tech company Substanbo Inc has hit Indiegogo with a 4K UST laser projector that's gunning for your living-room TV. The Polaris is reported capable of throwing up to 200 inches and includes a Dolby Audio sound system.

The 4K (3,840 x 2,160) throw resolution and 0.25:1 throw ratio combination means that you get a 200-diagonal-inch throw from 31 inches away from the wall, or 100-inches for 10-inches away.

The Bomaker Polaris Laser TV's tri-color laser blends individually calibrated red, green and blue light sources for 107 percent of the BT.2020 color space and 151 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The projector outputs 2,500 peak ANSI lumens, so should be good for viewing without dimming ambient lighting or closing the blinds, and the system also supports HDR10 for deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Motion compensation technology makes for sharper moving images, onboard sensors detect when someone is approaching and auto dims the light source, and users can expect to get up to 30,000 hours of use from the light source before it needs replacing.

The system has MSD 6A-838 1.7-GHz processing brains supported by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of solid-state internal storage, there's a built-in soundbar with Dolby and DTS audio codecs. And when the projector is not throwing up visuals, the system can be wirelessly connected to a music source to serve as a Bluetooth speaker.

There are S/PDIF and RCA connections too, along with USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.0. Wi-Fi has also been cooked in, photos, videos and other content can be thrown up on the wall from a smartphone thanks to included Miracast wireless mirroring, and there's an Ethernet input too. The company says that viewers won't be bothered by annoying fans while watching movies, as the system fans are said to whisper out just 25 dB.

The Polaris has the look of an Optoma P1, but from the specs will be a better performer than that model and Samsung's much pricier Premiere UST laser projector. To snag one of these projectors, you'll need to pledge at least US$1,999 over on the Indiegogo campaign page, which is a saving of over 30 percent on the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December. The video below has more.

Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV by Bomaker

Source: Bomaker