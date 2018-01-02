Airbags are fitted to every new car nowadays and are ready to be deployed in most types of collisions. But there are certain scenarios where an airbag can't protect the occupants. The team at Hyundai Mobis, which is the parts arm of Hyundai automobiles, has tackled one of these scenarios by developing a world-first system designed to reduce injuries in a rollover using an airbag mounted in the panoramic sunroof.