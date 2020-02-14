Modular e-boat slices the high seas with Swiss Army knife versatility

The 26-foot (8-m) DC25 yacht tender from DutchCraft is designed to do a little of everything the modern day captain and sportsman might need from a center console boat. Using simple deck-mounted rails, the boat easily transforms from a breezy pleasure craft, to a sporty dive or fishing boat, to a capable superyacht tender, to an empty toy carrier. An all-electric stern drive ensures it navigates the waters with the utmost silence, leaving no emissions in its wake.

Much like many of the multifunctional camper van commuters we cover regularly, the basis of the DC25's flexibility is its rail system, creating multiple boats inside a single hull. Longitudinal rails integrated into the deck allow owners to quickly secure down or remove various furniture, equipment and cargo.

The dive boat module carries eight diving sets and leaves room for two dive scooters DutchCraft

DC25 owners can host family and friends by configuring the sofas in various ways, mounting them laterally or longitudinally, in forward-facing rows or vis-à-vis layouts, facing out toward the water, and so on. They can also strip the furniture out and have an open deck for hauling equipment or cargo, including an ATV or two PWCs. Or they can set the boat up for specific purposes by adding modules like the eight-dive-kit rack or the fishing pole holder.

The beating heart of the DC25 is its 134-hp (100-kW) electric stern drive powered by an under-deck battery pack with between 89 and 134 kWh, depending upon option selected. It can run at a top speed of 32 knots (59 km/h) for up to 75 minutes or cruise lazily at 6 knots (11 km/h) for up to six hours. The carbon fiber hull helps keep things light in an effort to squeeze as much range as possible out of the battery.

The DC25 can run at a 32-knot top speed for up to 75 minutes or cruise at 6 knots for six hours per charge DutchCraft

The captain takes the wheel behind the glass windscreen of the covered pilothouse. The drop-down bow door opens up to make it easier to step directly onto the beach, while the drop-down transom deck serves as a dive and swim platform out on the water. The hard-roofed wheelhouse can collapse down to make the boat easier to store.

Stepping onto dry land DutchCraft

The DC25 can carry up to 12 passengers. A limousine version with more weather protection is under development and will serve clients looking for a clean, stylish guest shuttle.

Just the second boat in DutchCraft's lineup, the DC25 enjoyed a world premiere at the recent Düsseldorf boat show. It starts at €275,000 (approx. US$298,000) and will be built at DutchCraft's shipyard in Groot-Ammers, Holland, also the location of DutchCraft sister brand Zeelander Yachts.

Source: DutchCraft