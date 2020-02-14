© 2020 New Atlas
Modular e-boat slices the high seas with Swiss Army knife versatility

By C.C. Weiss
February 13, 2020
The DC25's bow door makes it easier to walk right onto shore
The DutchCraft DC25 combines swooping lines with a modular, multifunctional deck
The DC25's bow door makes it easier to walk right onto shore
DutchCraft says that it considered various powertrains for the DC25; it eventually opted for the clean and quiet performance of an all-electric drive
Owners can set up the deck for the trip of the day and enjoy a breezy, quiet trip
The DC25 can run at a 32-knot top speed for up to 75 minutes or cruise at 6 knots for six hours per charge
The DC25 has a V-shaped hull
The DC25 welcomes passengers aboard with its drop-down bow
DutchCraft revealed the DC25 at last month's Boot Düsseldorf show
All ready for loading/unloading
Vis-à-vis sofas aft of the wheelhouse and an aft-facing sofa toward the stern
All attention toward the bow
A comfier daybed layout
Benches flipped around to the sides in a very social configuration
Forget conversation, we'd rather enjoy the view of the sea
It's up to the owner's imagination how to color in this blank canvas - perhaps with an ATV or pair of jet skis
Enjoying the zippy electric drive out at sea
Stepping onto dry land
Passenger configuration
Passenger configuration from the front
Empty deck for toy/cargo hauling
Hard top collapsed and ready for storage
All prepped for a land-and-sea adventure
Fishing boat ready to cast
The dive boat module carries eight diving sets and leaves room for two dive scooters
Another sofa configuration for the dive boat
A look at the DC25 powertrain
The 26-foot (8-m) DC25 yacht tender from DutchCraft is designed to do a little of everything the modern day captain and sportsman might need from a center console boat. Using simple deck-mounted rails, the boat easily transforms from a breezy pleasure craft, to a sporty dive or fishing boat, to a capable superyacht tender, to an empty toy carrier. An all-electric stern drive ensures it navigates the waters with the utmost silence, leaving no emissions in its wake.

Much like many of the multifunctional camper van commuters we cover regularly, the basis of the DC25's flexibility is its rail system, creating multiple boats inside a single hull. Longitudinal rails integrated into the deck allow owners to quickly secure down or remove various furniture, equipment and cargo.

The dive boat module carries eight diving sets and leaves room for two dive scooters
DC25 owners can host family and friends by configuring the sofas in various ways, mounting them laterally or longitudinally, in forward-facing rows or vis-à-vis layouts, facing out toward the water, and so on. They can also strip the furniture out and have an open deck for hauling equipment or cargo, including an ATV or two PWCs. Or they can set the boat up for specific purposes by adding modules like the eight-dive-kit rack or the fishing pole holder.

The beating heart of the DC25 is its 134-hp (100-kW) electric stern drive powered by an under-deck battery pack with between 89 and 134 kWh, depending upon option selected. It can run at a top speed of 32 knots (59 km/h) for up to 75 minutes or cruise lazily at 6 knots (11 km/h) for up to six hours. The carbon fiber hull helps keep things light in an effort to squeeze as much range as possible out of the battery.

The DC25 can run at a 32-knot top speed for up to 75 minutes or cruise at 6 knots for six hours per charge
The captain takes the wheel behind the glass windscreen of the covered pilothouse. The drop-down bow door opens up to make it easier to step directly onto the beach, while the drop-down transom deck serves as a dive and swim platform out on the water. The hard-roofed wheelhouse can collapse down to make the boat easier to store.

Stepping onto dry land
The DC25 can carry up to 12 passengers. A limousine version with more weather protection is under development and will serve clients looking for a clean, stylish guest shuttle.

Just the second boat in DutchCraft's lineup, the DC25 enjoyed a world premiere at the recent Düsseldorf boat show. It starts at €275,000 (approx. US$298,000) and will be built at DutchCraft's shipyard in Groot-Ammers, Holland, also the location of DutchCraft sister brand Zeelander Yachts.

Source: DutchCraft

