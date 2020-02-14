© 2020 New Atlas
Marine

Oceanco’s 357-ft superyacht changes the game for eco-conscious design

By Bridget Borgobello
February 14, 2020
Oceanco’s 357-ft superyacht ch...
Superyacht builder Oceanco, in collaboration with naval architects Lateral, has adopted a sustainable design approach for its 109-m (357-ft) Bravo Eugenia superyacht
Superyacht builder Oceanco, in collaboration with naval architects Lateral, has adopted a sustainable design approach for its 109-m (357-ft) Bravo Eugenia superyacht
View 12 Images
A beautiful and slim superyacht, which boasts an enhanced hybrid propulsion system
1/12
A beautiful and slim superyacht, which boasts an enhanced hybrid propulsion system
Bravo Eugenia superyacht is a radical shift from traditional thinking, boasting hydrodynamic efficiency and an optimized hybrid propulsion system
2/12
Bravo Eugenia superyacht is a radical shift from traditional thinking, boasting hydrodynamic efficiency and an optimized hybrid propulsion system
The inclusion of energy-saving technologies and eco-conscious principals sets this vessel apart from its counterparts
3/12
The inclusion of energy-saving technologies and eco-conscious principals sets this vessel apart from its counterparts
Bravo Eugenia offers inspiration for future eco-superyacht builds
4/12
Bravo Eugenia offers inspiration for future eco-superyacht builds
Bravo Eugenia boasts minimal allocation of technical space; needs 30 percent less fuel; and has ample luxury guest living space
5/12
Bravo Eugenia boasts minimal allocation of technical space; needs 30 percent less fuel; and has ample luxury guest living space
The design team concentrated on the yacht's waterline length in order to reduce the overall propulsion power needs and size of the engine
6/12
The design team concentrated on the yacht's waterline length in order to reduce the overall propulsion power needs and size of the engine
The Bravo Eugenia can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members
7/12
The Bravo Eugenia can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members
The Bravo Eugenia's engine room occupies a single tier, as opposed to taking up two-levels on comparable superyachts
8/12
The Bravo Eugenia's engine room occupies a single tier, as opposed to taking up two-levels on comparable superyachts
Superyacht builder Oceanco, in collaboration with naval architects Lateral, has adopted a sustainable design approach for its 109-m (357-ft) Bravo Eugenia superyacht
9/12
Superyacht builder Oceanco, in collaboration with naval architects Lateral, has adopted a sustainable design approach for its 109-m (357-ft) Bravo Eugenia superyacht
The Bravo Eugenia features six guest suites, a beach lounge, spa and gym
10/12
The Bravo Eugenia features six guest suites, a beach lounge, spa and gym
Oceanco and Lateral created a design that was in harmony with energy-saving technologies
11/12
Oceanco and Lateral created a design that was in harmony with energy-saving technologies
The superyacht boasts a waste heat recovery system and an integrated battery system to allow for optimal operation at all times
12/12
The superyacht boasts a waste heat recovery system and an integrated battery system to allow for optimal operation at all times
View gallery - 12 images

Renowned international superyacht builder Oceanco, in collaboration with naval architects Lateral, has adopted a sustainable design approach for its 109-m (357-ft) Bravo Eugenia superyacht. The vessel rethinks traditional superyacht design, boasting energy-saving technologies, eco-conscious principals and an optimized hybrid propulsion system.

Traditionally the length is the first decision made when designing a superyacht, which is followed by a strong focus on maximizing living spaces and top speeds. Extra volume often results in the need for more power and fuel to achieve desired speeds, at an obvious cost to the environment and owner's hip pocket.

“This [traditional] process tends to kick-start a ‘space race’ between designers and engineers,” says Oceanco’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout. “The engineer is focused on enabling design creativity and is therefore left with a very limited envelope to work within. The designer will push up space demands, which drives greater volume, which shifts up the weight, which leads to increased power needs, and so on and so forth.”

The Bravo Eugenia's engine room occupies a single tier, as opposed to taking up two-levels on comparable superyachts
The Bravo Eugenia's engine room occupies a single tier, as opposed to taking up two-levels on comparable superyachts

Stepping away from this approach, Oceanco and Lateral concentrated on the yacht's waterline length in order to reduce the overall propulsion power needs and size of the engine. The result is a beautiful and slim superyacht, which boasts an enhanced hybrid propulsion system; minimal allocation of technical space; 30 percent less fuel needs; and ample luxury guest living space.

“For Bravo Eugenia we created a virtuous circle model: length and speed driving less power, less space and less weight – on repeat,” says Lateral’s Managing Director, James Roy.

“Even better for her owners, the superyacht’s efficiency from ecological advancements not only delivers technical and economic benefits, but multiple lifestyle advantages, too – through the gaining of flexible lifestyle space for luxury accommodation and leisure areas,” adds Oceanco.

The Bravo Eugenia's engine room occupies a single tier, as opposed to taking up two-levels on comparable superyachts, liberating an additional 100 square meters which has been dedicated to the vessel's living and sleeping quarters. Furthermore, the superyacht is capable of reaching speeds up to 19 knots, while offering a more relaxing experience for passengers, due to reduced noise and vibration from the smaller propulsion-related equipment.

The Bravo Eugenia can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members
The Bravo Eugenia can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members

“The optimized Bravo Eugenia requires 30 per cent less fuel compared to a conventional motoryacht of the same size, which is significantly better for the environment as well as a huge saving on operational costs to the owner,” says Oceanco. “She also boasts a waste heat recovery system and an integrated battery system to allow for optimal operation at all times.”

The Bravo Eugenia can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members and features six guest suites, a beach lounge, spa and gym.

Source: Oceanco

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

MarineSuperyachtYachts - 49sustainable design
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More