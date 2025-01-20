© 2025 New Atlas
Production version of striking HydroBlade e-foil debuts at CES

By Ben Coxworth
January 20, 2025
View 4 Images
It was two years ago that we first heard about the HydroBlade, a unique electric hydrofoil (e-foil) board that sports a set of handlebars. Well, its designers are now accepting preorders for the just-revealed production model, which should ship later this year.

Manufactured by Florida-based company Pelagion, the HydroBlade is like other e-foils in that its main body sits level with water's surface at low speeds, but then rises up on front and rear foils as its speed increases. This gives it a faster, much smoother ride than an electric surfboard.

One thing that sets the HydroBlade apart from most of those other boards, however, is the fact that it's propelled by not one but two 8kW-peak-output/5kW-continuous-output electric motors. These take it to a top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph), with one 4-hour charge of the dual 5.5-kWh lithium battery modules reportedly being good for about four hours of runtime.

Those modules are mounted on the outside of the carbon fiber hull in order to keep the watercraft's total weight down, and to allow them to be removed for charging – or to be swapped for a freshly-charged second set.

And yes, unlike most other e-foils, the HydroBlade has handlebars. As is the case with the Sea-Doo Rise, they fold flat against the deck when not in use, and are utilized to help the rider maintain stability.

So, how is the production model different than the prototype we covered back in 2023? Well, most of the changes have been made in order to boost performance.

For instance, whereas the two motors were previously both mounted on one wide rear foil, each one is now on a separate foil. The production model also has a longer hull – 78 inches (2 m) with the front foil folded in – plus it's 29 pounds lighter, tipping the scales at a claimed 220 lb (100 kg).

Other new features include a handlebar-mounted display that connects to an app on the rider's smartphone via Bluetooth, a lidded dry box for stowing gear, and a lighter-touch throttle. Oh yes, and there's also a cup holder ... can't forget that.

Pelagion is now taking US$200 deposits toward the full retail price of $25,000, with shipping expected to commence in September. A $2,000 deposit will put you in line for a special "Founder's Series" model that has special graphics and comes with some extra swag, but is technically the same as the standard model apart from having a larger screen.

You can see one of the preproduction prototypes in action, in the video below.

Preorder is LIVE!! The Evolution of the HydroBlade

Source: Pelagion

