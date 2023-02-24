© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

HydroBlade e-foil sports two batteries, two motors, and handlebars

By Ben Coxworth
February 24, 2023
HydroBlade e-foil sports two batteries, two motors, and handlebars
The HydroBlade looks a bit like the speeder bikes from "Return of the Jedi"
The HydroBlade looks a bit like the speeder bikes from "Return of the Jedi"
View 4 Images
The HyroBlade's batteries are claimed to offer an "industry-leading power-to-weight ratio"
1/4
The HyroBlade's batteries are claimed to offer an "industry-leading power-to-weight ratio"
The HydroBlade's dual motors reportedly take the craft to a claimed top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph)
2/4
The HydroBlade's dual motors reportedly take the craft to a claimed top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph)
The HydroBlade looks a bit like the speeder bikes from "Return of the Jedi"
3/4
The HydroBlade looks a bit like the speeder bikes from "Return of the Jedi"
One of the HydroBlade prototypes being sea-tested in southern Florida
4/4
One of the HydroBlade prototypes being sea-tested in southern Florida
View gallery - 4 images

There are now quite a few electric hydrofoil (e-foil) boards on the market, and most of them … well, they're pretty similar to one another. With its handlebars, dual motors and dual external battery packs, however, the HydroBlade definitely stands out.

Currently in second-prototype form, the HydroBlade is being developed by Florida-based startup Pelagion.

Like other e-foils, its main body sits level with water's surface at lower speeds, but then rises up on front and rear foils as it speeds up. Unlike other e-foils, it's propelled by not one but two 8kW-peak-output/5kW-continuous-output electric motors, which are mounted on the rear foil.

These take the craft to a claimed top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph), with one 4-hour charge of the dual 5.5-kWh lithium battery modules reportedly being good for about four hours of runtime. Those 29-kg (64-lb) modules aren't hidden away inside the vehicle, but are instead proudly displayed on its deck.

This design is claimed to help keep the HydroBlade's total weight down (it's said to tip the scales at 104 kg/229 lb), plus it facilitates robotic production of the modules. The setup also allows the batteries to be easily removed for recharging, or to be quickly swapped for a freshly-charged second pair.

One of the HydroBlade prototypes being sea-tested in southern Florida
One of the HydroBlade prototypes being sea-tested in southern Florida

Additionally unlike most (but not all) e-foils, the HydroBlade has a set of handlebars which fold down flat against the deck when not in use. These are claimed to help the rider maintain stability, and to have more control over steering. The bars also have a mount for a smartphone, on which riders can check stats such as speed, distance travelled and battery level (via an app).

The whole craft measures 3.5 m (11.5 ft) in length, although its front foil/canard can be retracted for transit and storage. Its hull is made of an unspecified lightweight composite material, covered in a chip- and impact-resistant ABS skin.

A Pelagion representative tells us that pricing for the HydroBlade should start at around US$20,000, once it reaches production – more product development and sea testing is required before that can happen, though. Prospective buyers can register for updates via the company website.

Source: Pelagion

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

MarineeFoilWatercraft
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!