There's no official line on why exactly these things are called cigarette boats – perhaps it's because they're long, thin and bad for your health when too much air gets under their lightweight hulls at high speeds. But Cigarette Racing has owned the name since its inception in the mid-60s and is now America's leading brand in the category. 2019 marks 12 years of collaboration between Cigarette and Mercedes-AMG as a joint marketing exercise, which has resulted in the creation of some ferociously fast and impressive machines.