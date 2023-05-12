Northrop Grumman's anti-radiation missile takes out radar target

Northrop Grumman has completed its fifth consecutive successful test of the US Navy AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) and the first against a target simulating an advanced operational defense system.

Missiles seem like fairly simple weapons. They are a tube with a rocket motor at one end and a warhead at the other that goes bang. However, that description covers a lot of surprisingly sophisticated systems designed for very specialized tasks.

One example is anti-radiation missiles like the AGM-88G. These are designed to detect and home in on enemy air defense radar antennae and destroy them, blinding the system and opening a hole for friendly aircraft to punch through without resistance.

Originally developed by Texas Instruments in 1988, the supersonic AGM-88G has seen service from the Gulf War to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been released in a number of variations, the latest of which is the AARGM-ER.

As the name implies, this version has doubled the range of its predecessor thanks to a more powerful rocket/ramjet propulsion system. Keeping the previous guidance system and warhead, a new airframe with aerodynamic strakes instead of mid-body wings, and digital modeling and integrated advanced AARGM sensors and electronics to identify and home in on targets.

In addition, the AARGM-ER can be carried by the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet; EA-18G Growler; the F-35A F35B, and F35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters; and the P-8 Poseidon. In the latest test, the missile detected, identified, located, and engaged an advanced, land-based emitter target.

Deliveries of the AARGM-ER are expected to begin later this year before entering service in 2024.

"AARGM-ER provides the Navy with a demonstrated capability to stay ahead of adversary threats," said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. "This successful live fire continues to prove the missile’s extended range, readiness and effectiveness."

Source: Northrop Grumman