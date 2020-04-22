The Edge and Edge+ are Motorola's new flagship smartphones

For some time now, Motorola has been content to focus on the mid and lower end of the Android phone spectrum, but the Lenovo-owned brand just made a major return to the flagship section of the market with the new Edge and Edge+ handsets.

The most powerful and most expensive of the pair is the Edge+, running the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset and coming with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (expandable via memory card), as well as support for 5G – those are some serious specs.

Add in the 6.7-inch, 1,080 x 2,340 pixel, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED display, running at a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and the triple-lens 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera (with 3x optical zoom and a depth sensor), and this is clearly a phone that's going to give the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 something to think about.

The Edge+ model also comes with wireless charging and a huge 5,000-mAh battery. On paper at least, this is a phone that ticks all the premium boxes and has enough about it to rub shoulders with the top handsets of 2020.

The new flagships are quite a departure from the budget photos Motorola has put out recently Motorola

The standard Edge phone is more of a mid-ranger, and easier on your bank balance: the CPU is a Snapdragon 765G, and that comes with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which again can be expanded with a memory card. This phone, like the Edge+, can connect to 5G networks.

The screen on the Edge is the same 6.7-inch panel as the more expensive model, but the triple-lens camera gets downgraded to a 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP affair (with 2x optical zoom and a depth sensor). You don't get wireless charging, but you do get a decent 4,500-mAh battery, and both phones include a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

Of course it's hard to judge a phone without actually testing it, especially as far as camera quality and battery life goes, but it's hard to think of anything Motorola has left out here. Both phones come running Android 10, and Motorola is better than most at leaving Google's operating system free from bloatware and unnecessary extras.

The Motorola Edge+ goes on sale from May 14 for US$999.99, in "Smoky Sangria" or "Thunder Gray." Pricing for the Motorola Edge has yet to be confirmed, but it'll be significantly less, and you can pick up that phone in "Solar Black" or "Midnight Magenta."

Source: Motorola