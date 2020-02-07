New Moto G phones bring a stylus and a huge battery to the mid-range

The latest low-budget, high-value Android phones from Motorola have arrived, with the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus set to be two of the best reasons why you don't have to buy a flagship phone in 2020.

The Moto G Stylus is particularly interesting: no Motorola phone has ever come with a stylus before, and indeed it's one of very few phones on the market today from any manufacturer to come with its own pointing device.

Up to this point, the obvious choice for those who want a stylus with their phones has been the Galaxy Note series from Samsung, but the Moto G Stylus will set you back several hundred dollars less, retailing for US$299.99.

The stylus slots into the chassis of the handset from the bottom, and while it lacks some of the extra tricks and the Bluetooth connectivity of the S Pen stylus that Samsung makes, it will pair with a new Moto Note app that lets you jot down scribbles and sketches on the phone's display, even while the phone's display is locked.

The big selling point on the $249.99 Moto G Power, meanwhile, is the 5,000-mAh battery: that should be good enough to get you well through a day of use and beyond. Motorola is promising up to 27 hours of video playback and up to three days of use between charges.

Both of the new phones come with 6.4-inch displays and are powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 665 chip from Qualcomm, as well as 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage on the Moto G Power is 64 GB, while on the Moto G Stylus that goes up to 128 GB, and both phones have a microSD slot for expanding on that.

As for cameras, the Moto G Stylus comes with a triple-lens 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP rear camera, which drops down to a triple-lens 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP snapper on the Moto G Power. A number of AI-powered tricks will be available, apparently, including automatic smile detection for capturing that perfect group shot.

Corners have been cut, of course, to keep the price points low – neither of these phones come with IP68 waterproof casings, or NFC for making mobile payments on the go, or support for wireless charging.

Motorola has made its name in recent years with competitively priced, decently specced phones, and the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power show it still has a few tricks up its sleeve for 2020. The phones are going to be available in spring in the US and Canada.

Source: Motorola