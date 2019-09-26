OnePlus 7T aims to be the perfect mid-range phone for 2019

As expected, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 7T at a special media event, a solid upgrade over the OnePlus 7 phone it launched back in May. For those who don't want to spend big on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the mid-range option is now even more compelling.

The processor gets bumped up from the Snapdragon 855 to the Snapdragon 855 Plus – a slight performance and efficiency upgrade – while the maximum available RAM is 8 GB as before. There's a bigger screen here as well: 6.55 inches (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) instead of 6.41 inches (1,080 x 2,340 pixels).

Meanwhile the screen refresh rate has been increased from 60 Hz to 90 Hz, which should mean smoother scrolling and gaming. There's still a teardrop notch up at the top of the screen, housing the front-facing 16 MP camera.

OnePlus has improved the rear-facing camera as well, with the OnePlus 7T rocking a triple-lens 48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP snapper, an upgrade on the dual-lens model on the original OnePlus 7. It makes the phone much closer to the Pro model in terms of its photo and video-taking capabilities.

Blue and silver are your color choices for the OnePlus 7T – yours for $599 OnePlus

The design has changed too, with the rear-facing camera lenses now arranged in a circular housing – something OnePlus says is a nod to vintage cameras of times gone by. The battery gets a slight boost to 3,800 mAh from 3,700 mAh, though the bigger display will probably cancel out that minor capacity increase.

Silver and blue are the color options here, and as usual for OnePlus there's no wireless charging and no IP68 waterproofing.

Back in May it felt like there was a big gap between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, a gap which the OnePlus 7T has now closed significantly with its screen and camera upgrades. If you fancy something a little smaller and less flashy than the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T fits the bill perfectly.

As always with OnePlus, the real appeal might be in the price: the phone costs US$599 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone goes on sale in India first in a couple of days' time, with international shipping dates (including the US) yet to be revealed.

