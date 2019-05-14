As is the norm for OnePlus, these phones don't offer full IP68 waterproofing or wireless charging, which helps to keep costs down. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from US$669 and up from May 21 in Almond, Nebula Blue, and Mirror Gray, with the OnePlus 7 following in June in Mirror Gray only – that phone will cost you less, though as yet OnePlus hasn't said how much less.