Røde launches plug-and-play condenser microphone with built-in preamp

By Paul Ridden
November 18, 2022
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone has been designed as a professional-grade plug-and-play solution for musicians, podcasters, streamers and other content creators
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone has been designed as a professional-grade plug-and-play solution for musicians, podcasters, streamers and other content creators
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone has been designed as a professional-grade plug-and-play solution for musicians, podcasters, streamers and other content creators
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone features a class-compliant USB-C output for plug-and-play connection to computers, smartphones and tablets
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone features a class-compliant USB-C output for plug-and-play connection to computers, smartphones and tablets
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone has a built-in Revolution Preamp, internal DSP powered by Aphex, and a high-resolution analog-to-digital converter
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone has a built-in Revolution Preamp, internal DSP powered by Aphex, and a high-resolution analog-to-digital converter
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone features a headphone jack for real-time monitoring, with on-mic level and mix controls
The NT-USB+ condenser microphone features a headphone jack for real-time monitoring, with on-mic level and mix controls
Back in 2014, Australian audio brand Røde released an all-in-one USB condenser microphone that's still a popular choice for podcasters and streaming content creators today. Now the company has announced an update with integrated preamp and onboard DSP.

Like its predecessor, the NT-USB+ is a plug-and-play recording solution that comes with its own desktop tripod and detachable pop screen, and has been designed for "musicians, podcasters, streamers and professionals who want to capture studio-quality sound with ease."

Røde says that the studio-grade condenser capsule boasts a tight cardoid polar pattern for audio clarity while delivering the kind of warm full-frequency sound of a classic large-diaphragm condenser microphone.

Next-gen enhancements include a low-noise, high-gain preamp and a 24-bit/48-kHz analog-to-digital converter, along with an internal Digital Signal Processor that includes a high-pass filter to remove low-end rumble, a noise gate to cut background noise, and a compressor for a balanced sound with punch.

Audio processing features are activated and controlled via a companion app (or using the company's free Connect podcasting/streaming software), together with some broadcast tone effects.

The microphone comes packing a class-compliant USB-C output for connection to Windows/Mac computers and iOS/Android mobile devices, and there's a zero-latency headphone output for monitoring that has its own on-mic level and mix controls.

"The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones," said the company's CEO, Damien Wilson. "With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard. We have kept the form factor and functionality that made the original such a success and introduced several new features, integrating cutting-edge technology for the next wave of creators. Plug-and-play USB audio has never sounded this good."

The NT-USB+ microphone is available now for a suggested retail price of US$229, though street prices are significantly lower. The video below has more.

Features and Specifications of the NT-USB+

Product page: Røde NT-USB+

