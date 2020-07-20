© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Origami reusable water bottle smashes down to pocket size

By C.C. Weiss
July 20, 2020
Origami reusable water bottle ...
The Origami Bottle holds 25 fl oz of water, then folds away to pocket size when empty
The Origami Bottle holds 25 fl oz of water, then folds away to pocket size when empty
View 13 Images
DiFold plans to integrate its folding construction into other product styles in the future
1/13
DiFold plans to integrate its folding construction into other product styles in the future
Beyond bottles, DiFold imagines its design being useful for various types of containers and packaging
2/13
Beyond bottles, DiFold imagines its design being useful for various types of containers and packaging
DiFold hopes its Origami Bottle will be a more convenient everyday water container
3/13
DiFold hopes its Origami Bottle will be a more convenient everyday water container
While it folds easily when pushed from the side, the Origami Bottle is designed to be freestanding and sturdy
4/13
While it folds easily when pushed from the side, the Origami Bottle is designed to be freestanding and sturdy
The Origami Bottle holds 25 fl oz of water, then folds away to pocket size when empty
5/13
The Origami Bottle holds 25 fl oz of water, then folds away to pocket size when empty
The Origami Bottle includes a sizable stainless steel mouth for easy filling, sipping and cleaning
6/13
The Origami Bottle includes a sizable stainless steel mouth for easy filling, sipping and cleaning
A few folds and the Origami Bottle virtually disappears
7/13
A few folds and the Origami Bottle virtually disappears
Pack the Origami Bottle away in your purse and forget about it until it's time for a refill
8/13
Pack the Origami Bottle away in your purse and forget about it until it's time for a refill
The Origami Bottle in various colors and stages of fold
9/13
The Origami Bottle in various colors and stages of fold
With its metal loop, the Origami Bottle easily attaches to bags, backpacks, belt loops and more
10/13
With its metal loop, the Origami Bottle easily attaches to bags, backpacks, belt loops and more
Whether it's sports, gym or everyday commuting use, the Origami Bottle is designed to be a more convenient reusable water bottle
11/13
Whether it's sports, gym or everyday commuting use, the Origami Bottle is designed to be a more convenient reusable water bottle
Stash it in a pocket or carry it on your belt loop
12/13
Stash it in a pocket or carry it on your belt loop
DiFold imagines the Origami Bottle keeping loads of plastic out of landfills and water bodies
13/13
DiFold imagines the Origami Bottle keeping loads of plastic out of landfills and water bodies
View gallery - 13 images

We've seen various collapsible water bottles in the past, from crushable flasks to fillable accordions. Bulgarian startup DiFold believes it has an even better version, creating a brand-new bottle that relies on the ancient art of origami. Its Origami Bottle holds and serves 25 fl oz (750 ml) of water as effectively as any solid water bottle, but after emptying the last drop it quickly folds down via integrated creases, packing small enough to throw in a pocket or purse.

DiFold puts single-use sustainability at the core of its pitch (i.e. fewer disposable water bottles, less plastic in landfills and water bodies), but it's convenience that really seems likely to clear Origami Bottles off shelves. Because instead of having to lug this bottle around by hand when it's empty, you can simply pack it down in seconds and put it in a messenger bag, backpack compartment, jacket pocket or other places a full-size hard bottle simply wouldn't fit.

The key to the Origami Bottle is no secret — like the paper artwork that lends its name, it's all about folds. A series of pre-folded creases that wrap around the body and run diagonally downward quickly fold the body down from over 8 inches (20 cm) tall to just over 2 inches (5 cm) tall.

A few folds and the Origami Bottle virtually disappears
A few folds and the Origami Bottle virtually disappears

Interestingly, while the Origami Bottle collapses with easy, it maintains a strong, stable form when not actively collapsing, standing in place and holding up to pressure. To break down, owners apply pressure to the sides; the bottle is designed to hold strong against vertical pressure applied to the top or bottom.

While it folds easily when pushed from the side, the Origami Bottle is designed to be freestanding and sturdy
While it folds easily when pushed from the side, the Origami Bottle is designed to be freestanding and sturdy

DiFold uses a BPA-free thermoplastic elastomer in the Origami Bottle's construction. It claims the material is odorless, tasteless and recyclable. It can be cleaned using a brush and is also dishwasher-safe.

We've always liked the idea of using collapsible water bottles for running, snow sports and other activities in which a bottle tends to become growingly inconvenient in direct proportion to the length of time it sits empty in a hand, pack or pocket. It seems we're not alone because the Origami Bottle wrapped up a successful $137,000 Kickstarter last week. Interested parties who missed it there can now find it on Indiegogo OnDemand for pledge levels starting at $32. DiFold plans to begin shipping the Indiegogo units in January 2021.

Further down the line, DiFold intends to apply its collapsible design to other space-saving, reusable product and packaging styles.

Source: Indiegogo

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

OutdoorsWaterWater BottleIndiegogoKickstarter
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More