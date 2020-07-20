Origami reusable water bottle smashes down to pocket size

We've seen various collapsible water bottles in the past, from crushable flasks to fillable accordions. Bulgarian startup DiFold believes it has an even better version, creating a brand-new bottle that relies on the ancient art of origami. Its Origami Bottle holds and serves 25 fl oz (750 ml) of water as effectively as any solid water bottle, but after emptying the last drop it quickly folds down via integrated creases, packing small enough to throw in a pocket or purse.

DiFold puts single-use sustainability at the core of its pitch (i.e. fewer disposable water bottles, less plastic in landfills and water bodies), but it's convenience that really seems likely to clear Origami Bottles off shelves. Because instead of having to lug this bottle around by hand when it's empty, you can simply pack it down in seconds and put it in a messenger bag, backpack compartment, jacket pocket or other places a full-size hard bottle simply wouldn't fit.

The key to the Origami Bottle is no secret — like the paper artwork that lends its name, it's all about folds. A series of pre-folded creases that wrap around the body and run diagonally downward quickly fold the body down from over 8 inches (20 cm) tall to just over 2 inches (5 cm) tall.

A few folds and the Origami Bottle virtually disappears DiFold

Interestingly, while the Origami Bottle collapses with easy, it maintains a strong, stable form when not actively collapsing, standing in place and holding up to pressure. To break down, owners apply pressure to the sides; the bottle is designed to hold strong against vertical pressure applied to the top or bottom.

While it folds easily when pushed from the side, the Origami Bottle is designed to be freestanding and sturdy DiFold

DiFold uses a BPA-free thermoplastic elastomer in the Origami Bottle's construction. It claims the material is odorless, tasteless and recyclable. It can be cleaned using a brush and is also dishwasher-safe.

We've always liked the idea of using collapsible water bottles for running, snow sports and other activities in which a bottle tends to become growingly inconvenient in direct proportion to the length of time it sits empty in a hand, pack or pocket. It seems we're not alone because the Origami Bottle wrapped up a successful $137,000 Kickstarter last week. Interested parties who missed it there can now find it on Indiegogo OnDemand for pledge levels starting at $32. DiFold plans to begin shipping the Indiegogo units in January 2021.

Further down the line, DiFold intends to apply its collapsible design to other space-saving, reusable product and packaging styles.

Source: Indiegogo