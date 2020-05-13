GoSun's solar-powered water purifier fits easily into a day pack

Having graced our pages with inventive coolers, stoves, utensils and ovens, GoSun is back with another clever device for eco-conscious campers. The newly launched GoSun Flow is a neat and portable water purification system that draws on solar power to clean water for washing and drinking, with the ability to squeeze into a compact carry case when it’s time to get on the move.

As is the case with most of GoSun’s other gadgets, the GoSun Flow is powered by solar, with a panel integrated into the top of the carry case. This charges a 18.5-Wh power bank inside, which drives a pump capable of moving around one liter (34 oz) of liquid per minute. This pushes untreated water through a three-stage cartridge filter that then feeds clean drinking water out the other side.

If there's little sunshine about, the pump can be powered from alternative means via USB. This could be the pre-charged power bank that can purify 380 L (100 gal) of water on each charge, or it could be a mobile phone equipped with USB OTG technology.

GoSun is back with another clever device for eco-conscious campers

GoSun

In its basic form, the GoSun Flow is designed to take water from a dirty source, pump it through the system and provide purified water on the other side, but it can be modified depending on the situation at hand. For one, the filter module can be removed and fixed to a water bladder or bottle, with the user applying pressure to pump the water through and turn the filter into a purifying straw.

Additionally, the GoSun Flow can be paired with an optional Faucet+Sink component to turn it into not just a washing up station for dirty dishes, but for dirty humans as well. An integrated clamp can be used to latch onto branches or tables, with the flexible arm then acting as an adjustable head for a shower. This can be combined with an optional submersible water heater, or even GoSun’s s Fusion cooker, to warm up the water first.

GoSun Flow can be paired with an optional Faucet+Sink to turn it into not just a washing up station for dirty dishes, but for humans as well

GoSun

GoSun is currently raising funds on Indiegogo for the Flow system, where pledges begin at US$149 for the filtration system alone. A pledge of $199 will see the Faucet+Sink components thrown in, while the Heater bundle, which includes all of the components mentioned above will cost you $379. If the campaign and production runs as planned, the company hopes to begin shipping in August 2020.

You can check out the promo video below.

Solar Water Purifier and portable hand washing system

Source: GoSun via Indiegogo