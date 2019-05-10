The GoSun Chill, which is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign, has been in development since 2016 when initial prototyping began, so there's been a lot of time to field-test, iron out the bugs and add features in answer to problems that wouldn't have been apparent at the outset. The end result is a powered cooler with storage pouches on the side; terrain-worthy wheels; tie-down straps and cleats; and, of course, a bottle opener.