Lume adds size and toilet to its breezy convertible glamping trailer

By C.C. Weiss
October 22, 2019
Lume presents a larger way to live on the road
Lume grows its Traveler caravan lineup with the larger LT540
Lume prepares the LT540 for its 2019 Caravan Salon premiere
The kitchen has a similar layout to the LT360, but its added width allows for more storage and worktop space
Inside, the LT540 packs an oversized queen bed, toilet room, and front sofa or kitchen
As on the smaller LT360, Lume offers a variety of high-end materials for the LT540, including wool felt trim and teak flooring
A peek inside
The Traveler doesn't have a full wet bathroom (no shower), but the toilet room provides a more comfortable path toward relief, particularly on cold, dark nights
The LT540 features aluminum sandwich construction
Depending upon model, the LT540 front section houses a sofa or kitchen
The Lume Traveler LT540 has a mass of 3,638 lb (1,650 kg)
Lume Traveler LT540
The Nordic model has an indoor kitchen, but the No.1 and Pure keep the tailgate kitchen layout of the original LT360
LT540 Nordic floor plan
LT540 Pure/No. 1 floor plan
The LT540 No.1 and Pure models offer the option of open or closed tents for the kitchen areas (open tent on LT360 shown)
Shown here on the LT360, the available retractable soft-top is a big part of what separates Lume Traveler caravans from others
Last year, Dutch startup Lume wowed the world by topping its highly distinctive Traveler LT360 caravan with a retractable soft top, creating an airier style of trailer camping. Despite costing more than €46,000 (US$51,000) at the time, Lume's debut model was successful enough to inspire a second model: the longer, more spacious Traveler LT540. Rather than use the 540's extra 5.5 feet (1.7 m) to stuff the whole family inside, Lume makes things more comfortable for the wandering twosome, adding a toilet room, available indoor kitchen, available seating lounge, and floor space.

The original Traveler LT360 measures 17 feet (5.2 m) from drawbar to rear bumper, while the new LT540 stretches out to 22.6 feet (6.9 m). That makes for a good deal more floor space inside, and Lume uses it to move on from the simple bed/storage layout and create a more complete mobile living space. The biggest addition is the central WC, which adds the ever-important toilet and accompanying sink. The new model's extra size also accommodates extra cabinetry and a more open feel with added elbow room.

Customers who liked the original Lume tailgate kitchen will find a larger version in the LT540 No. 1/Pure spec trailers, but those looking for a more all-weather solution will be able to enjoy indoor cooking with the new Nordic floor plan, which pulls the kitchen inside across the front wall. To accommodate it, Lume pushes the double bed back toward the bumper and eliminates the front sofa standard on the No. 1 and Pure models.

Lume doesn't show the indoor kitchen, but the tailgate kitchen is laid out much the same as the LT360's, albeit with more countertop space and an extra cupboard and lower cabinet, all courtesy of the extra 14.6 in (37 cm) of trailer width. The tailgate kitchen includes three floating PITT burners, a sink and a 40 L cool box.

Back inside, the LT540's roomy bed-for-two measures 71 x 79 in (180 x 200 cm), falling between a residential queen (60 x 80 in) and king (76 x 80 in) in width. Given its cold-weather ambitions, the Nordic model only offers the convertible fabric roof as an option, warming things up in sub-freezing temperatures with a standard heater/hot water system. Other standard features include an aluminum-sandwich body construction, Knott chassis, 70-liter fresh and waste water tanks, and wool felt upholstery.

According to Lume's website, the 540's longer length does not equate to a larger soft-top, offering the same available 6 x 3.6-foot (1.85 x 1.1-m) Sunbrella fabric roof as the LT360. Instead, the extra roof space is put to use for housing up to three solar panels, rather than the single on the LT360. The retractable roof is still plenty large, bringing in fresh air and views of the night sky while an available mosquito screen keeps the fluttering pests out.

Lume revealed the LT540 at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon and is offering the three trims for preorder. The €85,000 (approx. US$94,600) "No. 1" edition is the most fully equipped, coming with the convertible roof, three solar panels, three PITT burners, heat/hot water and a Dometic awning. The €65,800 ($73,225) Pure and €59,000 ($65,650) Nordic offer lower levels of standard equipment, requiring buyers to pay extra for options like the convertible roof and solar panels. Options available on all three models include mobile Wi-Fi, TVs and audio systems.

Source: Lume

C.C. Weiss
