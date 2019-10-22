Lume adds size and toilet to its breezy convertible glamping trailer

Last year, Dutch startup Lume wowed the world by topping its highly distinctive Traveler LT360 caravan with a retractable soft top, creating an airier style of trailer camping. Despite costing more than €46,000 (US$51,000) at the time, Lume's debut model was successful enough to inspire a second model: the longer, more spacious Traveler LT540. Rather than use the 540's extra 5.5 feet (1.7 m) to stuff the whole family inside, Lume makes things more comfortable for the wandering twosome, adding a toilet room, available indoor kitchen, available seating lounge, and floor space.

The original Traveler LT360 measures 17 feet (5.2 m) from drawbar to rear bumper, while the new LT540 stretches out to 22.6 feet (6.9 m). That makes for a good deal more floor space inside, and Lume uses it to move on from the simple bed/storage layout and create a more complete mobile living space. The biggest addition is the central WC, which adds the ever-important toilet and accompanying sink. The new model's extra size also accommodates extra cabinetry and a more open feel with added elbow room.

As on the smaller LT360, Lume offers a variety of high-end materials for the LT540, including wool felt trim and teak flooring Lume

Customers who liked the original Lume tailgate kitchen will find a larger version in the LT540 No. 1/Pure spec trailers, but those looking for a more all-weather solution will be able to enjoy indoor cooking with the new Nordic floor plan, which pulls the kitchen inside across the front wall. To accommodate it, Lume pushes the double bed back toward the bumper and eliminates the front sofa standard on the No. 1 and Pure models.

The kitchen has a similar layout to the LT360, but its added width allows for more storage and worktop space Lume

Lume doesn't show the indoor kitchen, but the tailgate kitchen is laid out much the same as the LT360's, albeit with more countertop space and an extra cupboard and lower cabinet, all courtesy of the extra 14.6 in (37 cm) of trailer width. The tailgate kitchen includes three floating PITT burners, a sink and a 40 L cool box.

Back inside, the LT540's roomy bed-for-two measures 71 x 79 in (180 x 200 cm), falling between a residential queen (60 x 80 in) and king (76 x 80 in) in width. Given its cold-weather ambitions, the Nordic model only offers the convertible fabric roof as an option, warming things up in sub-freezing temperatures with a standard heater/hot water system. Other standard features include an aluminum-sandwich body construction, Knott chassis, 70-liter fresh and waste water tanks, and wool felt upholstery.

Inside, the LT540 packs an oversized queen bed, toilet room, and front sofa or kitchen Lume

According to Lume's website, the 540's longer length does not equate to a larger soft-top, offering the same available 6 x 3.6-foot (1.85 x 1.1-m) Sunbrella fabric roof as the LT360. Instead, the extra roof space is put to use for housing up to three solar panels, rather than the single on the LT360. The retractable roof is still plenty large, bringing in fresh air and views of the night sky while an available mosquito screen keeps the fluttering pests out.

Shown here on the LT360, the available retractable soft-top is a big part of what separates Lume Traveler caravans from others Lume

Lume revealed the LT540 at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon and is offering the three trims for preorder. The €85,000 (approx. US$94,600) "No. 1" edition is the most fully equipped, coming with the convertible roof, three solar panels, three PITT burners, heat/hot water and a Dometic awning. The €65,800 ($73,225) Pure and €59,000 ($65,650) Nordic offer lower levels of standard equipment, requiring buyers to pay extra for options like the convertible roof and solar panels. Options available on all three models include mobile Wi-Fi, TVs and audio systems.

Source: Lume