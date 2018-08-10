European media outlets have compared the Lume Traveler to both an Airstream and a horse trailer. Both comparisons are apt, but the Traveler also has some serious presence all its own – even before you get to the convertible roof. Rivets and lower body strakes help to give the distinctively boxy but smooth aluminum shell plenty of character. And unlike an Airstream or horse trailer, the Traveler's oversized rear hatch opens up access to a spacious outdoor kitchen.