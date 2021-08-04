© 2021 New Atlas
Oddball visions from the 2021 Urban Photo Awards Finalists

By Rich Haridy
August 04, 2021
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Colors of Life
Finalist, Streets. Colors of Life
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Covid's Horses
Finalist, Streets. Covid's Horses
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Untitled
Finalist, Streets. Swatforce
Finalist, Streets. Swatforce
Finalist, People. Untitled
Finalist, People. Untitled
Finalist, People. Final Retouching
Finalist, People. Final Retouching
Finalist, People. Picking Red Chilis
Finalist, People. Picking Red Chilis
Finalist, Spaces. Parking Lot
Finalist, Spaces. Parking Lot
Finalist, Spaces. Lines
Finalist, Spaces. Lines
Finalist, Spaces. Detachment
Finalist, Spaces. Detachment
Finalist, Spaces. La Terra Silenziosa
Finalist, Spaces. La Terra Silenziosa
Finalist, Spaces. Arabic Upside Down
Finalist, Spaces. Arabic Upside Down
Finalist, Spaces. Guggenheim Bilbao Museum
Finalist, Spaces. Guggenheim Bilbao Museum
Finalist, Creative. Different Perspective
Finalist, Creative. Different Perspective
Finalist, Creative. Central Park
Finalist, Creative. Central Park
Finalist, Creative. Marooned
Finalist, Creative. Marooned
Finalist, Creative. Deadlock
Finalist, Creative. Deadlock
Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers
Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers
Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers
Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers
Strange sights and eccentric compositions abound in this year’s Urban Photo Awards, the finalists of which have just been announced. Now in its 12th year, this unique photography contest showcases weird and wonderful visions of modern life.

The Urban Photo Awards is a broad but relatively simple photo contest. It spans four primary categories: Streets, People, Spaces and Creative.

Finalist, Streets. Covid's Horses
Finalist, Streets. Covid's Horses

Although the contest generally focuses on modern city life, it does recognize how many different forms this can take in the 21st century. More traditional street photography of course features heavily, as do investigations of architectural geometries and odd creative experimentations.

Interestingly, and unlike many recent photography contests, the finalist selection does not heavily feature pandemic-influenced shots. Apart from a few images recognizing COVID-19, including one stunningly surreal shot of a trio of colorful horse-costumed characters, the majority of entries seem to focus on the oddball moments that arise in modern life.

Finalist, Streets. Swatforce
Finalist, Streets. Swatforce

These highlights include a moment of curious connection between a young girl and a camel, a beautifully timed visual analogy comparing a police SWAT team with a group of tourists, and a beachgoer who will seek out sand and sun at any cost.

An extra category called Projects & Portfolios focuses on collections of images grouped under a single theme. A particular highlight this year comes in Joseph Ford’s clever series Invisible Jumpers, featuring a number of images where clothing and background merge in exciting ways.

Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers
Finalist, Projects & Portfolios. Invisible Jumpers

The winning images will be announced in late October as part of the Trieste Photo Days festival in Italy.

Take a look through our handpicked highlights from this year’s finalist selection, and checkout previous galleries featuring 2020 and 2019 highlights.

Source: Urban Photo Awards

Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.

