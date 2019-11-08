Hitting the streets in the 2019 Urban Photo Awards

In its 10th year the Urban Photo Awards presents a wonderful collection of surreal, evocative, and occasionally spectacular images. This year’s top prize went to a beautifully strange shot the judges suggested required an unbelievable sense of timing.

The Urban Photo Awards is a relatively straightforward photography competition, fundamentally focusing on the fabric of urban life, be it big city living or a more simple rural existence. The single photo contest is split between four categories: Streets, Spaces, People and Creative. A portfolio award is also handed out to the best sequence of images that tell a story.

Overall Winner. Coexistence Md Enamul Kabir

The overall grand prize this year went to Md Enamul Kabir from Bangladesh. His photograph, entitled Coexistence, offers an incredibly odd collection of details, anchored by a colorful connection between a rooster and a woman walking up a set of steps.

“Everything is in the right place in this magical photo from India,” says jury president Martin Parr. “The surreal nature of this is almost hard to believe.”

Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018 Alain Schroeder

The winning portfolio comes from Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder. Titled Kim City, the series of images was taken during a trip to North Korea in late 2018. Schroeder explains how the authorities so completely control how visitors see the city that his series is both an authentic and artificial depiction of Pyongyang.

Streets, Finalist. Gap in the Wall Joseph Smith

Source: Urban Photo Awards