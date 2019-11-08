© 2019 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

Hitting the streets in the 2019 Urban Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
November 07, 2019
Hitting the streets in the 201...
Politician took out an Honorable Mention in the Streets category of the 2019 Urban Photo Awards
Politician took out an Honorable Mention in the Streets category of the 2019 Urban Photo Awards
View 28 Images
Spaces, Remarkable Award. Untitled
1/28
Spaces, Remarkable Award. Untitled
Spaces, Remarkable Award. Neither In Heaven Nor On Earth
2/28
Spaces, Remarkable Award. Neither In Heaven Nor On Earth
Spaces, Honorable Mention. Morning In Murmansk
3/28
Spaces, Honorable Mention. Morning In Murmansk
Spaces, Honorable Mention. Dead Or Alive
4/28
Spaces, Honorable Mention. Dead Or Alive
Spaces, 1st place winner. City Swimming Pool
5/28
Spaces, 1st place winner. City Swimming Pool
Overall Winner. Coexistence
6/28
Overall Winner. Coexistence
Politician took out an Honorable Mention in the Streets category of the 2019 Urban Photo Awards
7/28
Politician took out an Honorable Mention in the Streets category of the 2019 Urban Photo Awards
Streets, Honorable Mention. Encierro
8/28
Streets, Honorable Mention. Encierro
Streets, Honorable Mention. Selfie Quasi Perfetto
9/28
Streets, Honorable Mention. Selfie Quasi Perfetto
People, Remarkable Award. Pattern of Grassland
10/28
People, Remarkable Award. Pattern of Grassland
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
11/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
12/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
13/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
14/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
15/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
16/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
17/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
18/28
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Streets, Finalist. Gap in the Wall
19/28
Streets, Finalist. Gap in the Wall
Creative, Finalist. American Dubai
20/28
Creative, Finalist. American Dubai
Spaces, Finalist. Geometrie Agricole
21/28
Spaces, Finalist. Geometrie Agricole
Spaces, Finalist. Hybrid Destiny
22/28
Spaces, Finalist. Hybrid Destiny
People, Finalist. Cattle Bath
23/28
People, Finalist. Cattle Bath
Spaces, Finalist. Hotel Vinho Verde
24/28
Spaces, Finalist. Hotel Vinho Verde
Spaces, Finalist. Milano, I Tell You In Detail
25/28
Spaces, Finalist. Milano, I Tell You In Detail
Spaces, Finalist. Mush Room
26/28
Spaces, Finalist. Mush Room
Spaces, Finalist. The Cloud (Bologna)
27/28
Spaces, Finalist. The Cloud (Bologna)
Streets, Finalist. Immobile Perturbabile
28/28
Streets, Finalist. Immobile Perturbabile

In its 10th year the Urban Photo Awards presents a wonderful collection of surreal, evocative, and occasionally spectacular images. This year’s top prize went to a beautifully strange shot the judges suggested required an unbelievable sense of timing.

The Urban Photo Awards is a relatively straightforward photography competition, fundamentally focusing on the fabric of urban life, be it big city living or a more simple rural existence. The single photo contest is split between four categories: Streets, Spaces, People and Creative. A portfolio award is also handed out to the best sequence of images that tell a story.

Overall Winner. Coexistence
Overall Winner. Coexistence

The overall grand prize this year went to Md Enamul Kabir from Bangladesh. His photograph, entitled Coexistence, offers an incredibly odd collection of details, anchored by a colorful connection between a rooster and a woman walking up a set of steps.

“Everything is in the right place in this magical photo from India,” says jury president Martin Parr. “The surreal nature of this is almost hard to believe.”

Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018
Winner, Portfolio. Kim City - a glimpse inside Pyongyang, North Korea, during the country's 70th anniversary celebrations in September 2018

The winning portfolio comes from Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder. Titled Kim City, the series of images was taken during a trip to North Korea in late 2018. Schroeder explains how the authorities so completely control how visitors see the city that his series is both an authentic and artificial depiction of Pyongyang.

Streets, Finalist. Gap in the Wall
Streets, Finalist. Gap in the Wall

Take a look through our gallery at more winners and finalists from this year’s competition.

Source: Urban Photo Awards

Tags

Digital CamerasPhotoPhotographyAwardsCompetition
Rich Haridy
Rich is based in Melbourne, Australia and has strong interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science. He has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. Rich was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association for two years (2013-2015) and completed a Masters degree at the University of Melbourne. Since joining the New Atlas team three years ago Rich’s interests have considerably broadened to examine the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More