The best landscape photography of 2022 delivers awesome spectacle

The latest chapter of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, the most consistently spectacular photo contest in the world, has delivered an awe-inspiring collection of images spanning everything from fantasy-styled mountain vistas to foreboding volcanic eruptions.

The contest is in its ninth year and it is perhaps one of the most straightforward photography competitions on the annual calendar. There are just two main prizes, Photograph of the Year (the best single image) and Photographer of the Year (the best portfolio of at least four images).

Winner - Photograph of the Year. Mexico Martin Broen

The definition of what constitutes a landscape photograph is left deliberately vague by the competition organizers. This means the images celebrated in the contest end up being impressively varied, including everything from classic widescreen landscapes to surreal aerial imagery.

Winner - Photographer of the Year. Chile Benjamin Briones Grandi

"The history of landscape painting and photography over the past 500 years or so is incredibly rich and diverse – who are we to limit what a photographer considers to be a landscape?" the website states. "So, there are no limits. You can enter natural or man-made landscapes, vast vistas or intimate locations. The choice is yours."

The winning single photograph of the year in 2022 perfectly encapsulates the unconventional nature of the contest. Martin Broen's gorgeous shot (above) of a diver exploring an underwater landscape seems straight out of a Jules Verne story.

Top 101. Torres Del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile Luis Solano

Alongside the main winners the contest awarded five "special" prizes this year. These awards included the best Black and White shot, an Amazing Cloud award, and the best Abstract Aerial image.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this incredible contest.

Source: ILPOTY