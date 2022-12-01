© 2022 New Atlas
The best landscape photography of 2022 delivers awesome spectacle

By Rich Haridy
November 30, 2022
The best landscape photography of 2022 delivers awesome spectacle
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. China
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. China
Winner - Photographer of the Year. Chile
1/30
Winner - Photographer of the Year. Chile
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. China
2/30
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. China
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. Bulgaria
3/30
2nd Place - Photographer of the Year. Bulgaria
3rd Place - Photographer of the Year. Argentina
4/30
3rd Place - Photographer of the Year. Argentina
Winner - Photograph of the Year. Mexico
5/30
Winner - Photograph of the Year. Mexico
2nd Place - Photograph of the Year. Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria
6/30
2nd Place - Photograph of the Year. Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria
3rd Place - Photograph of the Year. China
7/30
3rd Place - Photograph of the Year. China
Abstract Aerial Award. Romania
8/30
Abstract Aerial Award. Romania
Amazing Cloud Award. Africa
9/30
Amazing Cloud Award. Africa
Black and White Award. Iceland
10/30
Black and White Award. Iceland
Seascape Award. Scotland
11/30
Seascape Award. Scotland
Snow and Ice Award. Japan
12/30
Snow and Ice Award. Japan
Top 101. La Palma / Spain
13/30
Top 101. La Palma / Spain
Top 101. North-Eastern Tiers, Tasmania, Australia
14/30
Top 101. North-Eastern Tiers, Tasmania, Australia
Top 101. Cathedral Rocks, Kiama, New South Wales, Australia
15/30
Top 101. Cathedral Rocks, Kiama, New South Wales, Australia
Top 101. Cape Sata, Japan
16/30
Top 101. Cape Sata, Japan
Top 101. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam
17/30
Top 101. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam
Top 101.
18/30
Top 101. Øygarden, Norway
Top 101. Soriška Planina Ski Resort In Slovenia
19/30
Top 101. Soriška Planina Ski Resort In Slovenia
Top 101. Superstition Mountains, Arizona
20/30
Top 101. Superstition Mountains, Arizona
Top 101. South East Crater From Monte Zoccolaro Sicily
21/30
Top 101. South East Crater From Monte Zoccolaro Sicily
Top 101. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA
22/30
Top 101. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA
Top 101. LUSAtian Mountains, Czech Republic
23/30
Top 101. LUSAtian Mountains, Czech Republic
Top 101. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran
24/30
Top 101. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran
Top 101. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland
25/30
Top 101. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland
Top 101. Torres Del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile
26/30
Top 101. Torres Del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile
Top 101. Teutoburger Wald, Germany
27/30
Top 101. Teutoburger Wald, Germany
Top 101. Graubünden, Switzerland
28/30
Top 101. Graubünden, Switzerland
Top 101. Lapland, Finland
29/30
Top 101. Lapland, Finland
Top 101. Kluane National Park, Yukon Canada
30/30
Top 101. Kluane National Park, Yukon Canada
The latest chapter of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, the most consistently spectacular photo contest in the world, has delivered an awe-inspiring collection of images spanning everything from fantasy-styled mountain vistas to foreboding volcanic eruptions.

The contest is in its ninth year and it is perhaps one of the most straightforward photography competitions on the annual calendar. There are just two main prizes, Photograph of the Year (the best single image) and Photographer of the Year (the best portfolio of at least four images).

Winner - Photograph of the Year. Mexico
Winner - Photograph of the Year. Mexico

The definition of what constitutes a landscape photograph is left deliberately vague by the competition organizers. This means the images celebrated in the contest end up being impressively varied, including everything from classic widescreen landscapes to surreal aerial imagery.

Winner - Photographer of the Year. Chile
Winner - Photographer of the Year. Chile

"The history of landscape painting and photography over the past 500 years or so is incredibly rich and diverse – who are we to limit what a photographer considers to be a landscape?" the website states. "So, there are no limits. You can enter natural or man-made landscapes, vast vistas or intimate locations. The choice is yours."

The winning single photograph of the year in 2022 perfectly encapsulates the unconventional nature of the contest. Martin Broen's gorgeous shot (above) of a diver exploring an underwater landscape seems straight out of a Jules Verne story.

Top 101. Torres Del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile
Top 101. Torres Del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile

Alongside the main winners the contest awarded five "special" prizes this year. These awards included the best Black and White shot, an Amazing Cloud award, and the best Abstract Aerial image.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this incredible contest.

Source: ILPOTY

