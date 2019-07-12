It's also quite a visual machine, with a bunch of full-color LEDs under the silicone surface that can light up to transform the Lightblock into all sorts of different surfaces depending on how you're using it. You can make it a 2x2 grid or a 4x4 grid and use it as a simple drum pad. You can go to a 5x5 grid that gives you a chromatic scale – and you can nominate what scale you're playing in and have only the notes in that scale light up, making it easy to stay in key. Or you can simply use it as an effects controller, using one hand on a separate keyboard and another on the Lightblock to control expressive filters on the sound.