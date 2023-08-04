© 2023 New Atlas
Science

To give mosquito insecticide a boost ... just pop it in the microwave?

By Ben Coxworth
August 04, 2023
To give mosquito insecticide a boost ... just pop it in the microwave?
In malaria-prone regions, bed nets are often treated with insecticides which kill mosquitos on contact
In malaria-prone regions, bed nets are often treated with insecticides which kill mosquitos on contact
View 1 Image
In malaria-prone regions, bed nets are often treated with insecticides which kill mosquitos on contact
1/1
In malaria-prone regions, bed nets are often treated with insecticides which kill mosquitos on contact

While insecticide-treated bed nets do help protect people from malaria-carrying mosquitos, the chemicals are becoming less effective as the insects develop a resistance to them. It now appears that microwaving one such insecticide, however, makes it "good" again.

The discovery was made by a team of scientists at New York University, led by Prof. Bart Kahr.

They were initially studying the obsolete insecticide DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) and noted that it has two crystal forms, one of which is better at killing mosquitos than the other.

This knowledge prompted the scientists to examine deltamethrin, an insecticide which is still widely used on bed nets and other surfaces. When mosquitos land on those surfaces and come into physical contact with the deltamethrin micro-crystals, the effect on the insects is usually lethal – but not as much so as it used to be. Unfortunately, an increasing number of mosquitos are developing an immunity to the chemical.

Drawing on a previous study conducted by Kahr and colleagues, the scientists experimented with simply heating deltamethrin in a regular microwave oven. Doing so rearranged the structure of the insecticide's crystals, making it highly effective against malaria-spreading Anopheles mosquitos that had developed a resistance to the chemical in its traditional form.

The experiments have so far been conducted using chalk as a substrate, but it is hoped that the altered deltamethrin will be equally effective on bed netting material.

"At the moment, the World Health Organization recognizes that bed nets are not working as they were intended, largely because of the development of insecticide resistance," said Kahr. "We have a method that can overcome resistant mosquitos."

Source: New York University

Tags

ScienceMosquitoNew York UniversityInsect
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!