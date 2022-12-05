Synthetic bacteria becomes smallest lifeform that can move around

Japanese scientists have engineered the smallest lifeform that can move on its own. The team introduced bacterial proteins that enable movement into a simple synthetic bacterium that normally cannot move, causing it to change shape and become mobile.

In 2010 scientists at JCVI unveiled the world’s first completely synthetic lifeform – a micro-organism derived from a synthetic chromosome made up of four chemicals and designed using a computer. Over the years other scientists tweaked the recipe to give the organism the smallest, simplest genome possible, while allowing it to grow and divide like natural cells.

In the new study, scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University edited the latest version of the organism, known as syn3, to give it a new ability – movement. This synthetic bacteria is usually spherical and can’t get around on its own, so the team experimented by adding seven proteins thought to allow natural bacteria to swim.

Microscope images of (from left) natural Spiroplasma, the synthetic bacteria syn3, and syn3 with Spiroplasma proteins inserted to allow it to move Makoto Miyata, Osaka Metropolitan University

These proteins were derived from a bacteria species called Spiroplasma, which has a long helix shape and can swim by reversing the direction of that helix. When the proteins were added to syn3, it changed from its usual round form to the same helix shape as Spiroplasma, and most importantly was now able to swim using the same technique.

“Our swimming syn3 can be said to be the ‘smallest mobile lifeform’ with the ability to move on its own,” said Professor Makoto Miyata, co-lead author of the study. “The results of this research are expected to advance how we understand the evolution and origins of cell motility. Studying the world’s smallest bacterium with the smallest functional motor apparatus could be used to develop movement for cell-mimicking microrobots or protein-based motors.”

The research was published in the journal Science Advances. The team describes the work in the video below.

Smallest mobile lifeform created; Professor Makoto Miyata, from the Graduate School of Science

Source: Osaka Metropolitan University