At first, the robot had absolutely no idea what shape it was and flailed around randomly. But those random movements were an important first step, allowing it to collect about 1,000 trajectories, each one containing 100 points. From there, the robot was able to use deep learning to build its own self-model, and readjust it as it explored. The team says that the first self-models were way off, but after being trained for about 35 hours, it was accurate to within 4 cm (1.6 in) of the real robot.